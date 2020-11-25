Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Report of person being belligerent, Mustang Lane, Cody, Nov. 15.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash, no injuries, no blockage, WYO 120 N, Cody, Nov. 17.
Vehicle possibly heading this way with massive damage to passenger side from hitting a home, unable to be located, County Road 1XG, Powell, Nov. 20.
Other
Report of other person’s cows in field, Lane 13 1/2, Powell, Nov. 15
Horse hung up in barbed wire so bad it is upside-down, Lane 11 1/2 and Road 13, Powell, Nov. 15.
Horses possibly entering highway, Clark Avenue, Ralston, Nov. 15.
Bullet hole found in cargo trailer, Poley Road, Cody, Nov. 16.
Report of mailbox being stolen, Lane 11, Powell, Nov. 16.
Plate found and returned to owner, County Road 7WC, Cody, Nov. 16,
Cabinets rifled through, sound system missing WYO 295, Powell, Nov. 16.
Controlled burn releasing large plumes of black smoke, County Road 2AC and Prairie Schooner Drive, Cody, Nov. 17.
Utility markers reported stolen, Crandall Park Lane, Cody, Nov. 17.
Mailbox, including entire post, reported stolen, Lane 11, Powell, Nov. 17.
Horse in pasture that doesn’t belong to pasture’s owner, Nez Perce Drive, Cody, Nov. 17.
Person being threatened via text, Road 8, Powell, Nov. 18.
Storage unit broken into, 4 new tires stolen, Hastings Horseshoe, Powell, Nov. 19.
Road sign and post taken, Henry Road, Powell, Nov. 19.
Cow on the turnoff, had not entered highway, County Road 6WX and County Road 6UU, Cody, Nov. 20.
Cow stuck in a fence, WYO 295 and Road 8, Powell, Nov. 21.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Anna Paris, age 54 of Powell, arrested for warrant, Nov. 23.
Susan Lopez, age 23, transient, arrested for shoplifting, Nov. 23.
Disturbance
Upstairs apartment has been playing loud music for several hours, Pioneer Avenue, Nov. 18.
Traffic
Report of brown sedan nearly struck crossing guard, 17th Street, Nov. 18.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, warned for exhibition, no driver’s license, speeding, not updating license address, Robert Street, Nov. 19.
Funeral escort, Beck Avenue, Nov. 19.
Driver warned for speeding in a school zone, 19th Street and Big Horn Avenue, Nov. 20.
Driver cited for no registration, Salsbury Avenue, Nov. 21.
Two vehicle crash, no injuries, no blockage, citation issued, Sheridan Avenue and 12th Street, Nov. 23.
Other
Gray and white domestic longhair brought to shelter, 15th Street and Beck Avenue, Nov. 18.
Long-haired orange and white tabby brought to shelter, Sunset Boulevard N, Nov. 18.
Long-haired gray tabby taken to shelter, 15th Street and Beck Avenue, Nov. 19.
Landlord calling on behalf of tenant whose apartment was broken into, Baker Drive, Nov. 19.
Dog went after reporting party’s son, Pioneer Avenue, Nov. 19.
Man stole fifth of Jack Daniel’s from Maverick North, Big Horn Avenue, Nov. 19.
Dog constantly barking and growling, Stampede Avenue, Nov. 21.
Dead animals on neighbor’s property are starting to smell, Huff ’N’ Puff Avenue, Nov. 21.
Loud music coming from Shoshone Court Apartments, Pioneer Avenue, Nov. 21.
Report of “strange” woman walking down Sheridan toward Beacon Hill, throwing her bag on the ground, gone on arrival, Nov. 22.
Wallet reported stolen from vehicle, Kent Avenue, Nov. 23.
Medication stolen from vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, Nov. 23.
Brown-and-black dog running at large, aggressive, returned to owner, Nov. 23.
Report of three to four men in their early 20s trying to kick down a light pole, gone on arrival, 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue, Nov. 23.
Dead deer on first base line of Little League field, gone on arrival, 14th Street, Nov. 23.
Shoplifter reported at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 23.
Neighbor’s dog outside barking, unable to locate, Big Horn Avenue, Nov. 23.
