Holly Young, a full-time artist from Standing Rock, is the next Artist-in-Residence for the Plains Indian Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
She demonstrates her beadwork and speaks with visitors July 10-14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.
Young was raised by her grandmother in a rural area of the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, where they lived in a small house on a few acres of land. She says, “Today, I understand how being so close to the land in my childhood has influenced my art; the memories of plants and flowers, our relationship with the land and the healing properties that come from those.”
With a passion for traditional Dakota floral styles and designs – she works in beadwork, quillwork and ledger art – Young is committed to preserving and sharing those art forms and lifeways. “Through art,” she notes, “I affirm myself as a Dakota woman and mother by practicing Winyan Omniciye, the circle of sharing knowledge. What you learn, you give back.” As the natural world has the power to regenerate itself, Young believes artists also have the power to regenerate their communities and traditions.
She adds, “As a Dakota artist, my work embodies the love, patience, resiliency and beauty of my ancestors’ legacies and the land that has provided since time immemorial.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.