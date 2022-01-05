Friday, January 7th

Cody

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

Live music, evening, Cassie’s.

Saturday, January 8th

Cody

Cody Newcomers Club, monthly meeting/lunch at The Irma, 11 a.m., Governor’s Room. Speaker will be Diane Whitlock, owner of Claire’s French Bakery. Guest are welcome.

A Cactus Slideshow, 2 p.m., Cody Library.

Live music, evening, Cassie’s.

Powell

Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners Guild meeting,1-4 p.m., Gestalt Studio. Participants will be knitting & crocheting. Bring in unfinished and/or problem projects, and show and tell. Meetings are open to the public.

Sunday, January 9th

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, January 10th

Cody

Cody Club, noon, Holiday Inn.

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, January 11th

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Author talk: Melissa Cook, 6 p.m., Cody Library.

Live music, evening, Cassie’s.

