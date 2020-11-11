Wyoming author Karen Schutte will be conducting a virtual Zoom discussion of her latest novel, “A Far Place,” in collaboration with the Park County Libraries on Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.
Schutte was born and raised on a ranch in Northwest Wyoming. Upon retirement from her career in design, she felt compelled to record her family’s history of German immigration. As the oldest grandchild and great-grandchild on her mother’s side, she dove into the historical research with the intent of documenting her family information. The unexpected result was her first novel, “The Ticket.”
Since then, Schutte has gone on to write four other novels based on the lives of her ancestors. Her books offer a beautiful glimpse into the lives of Wyoming settlers and the history of Wyoming. She has won multiple awards for her books including the John E. Weaver Excellent Reads Award for a Historical Series and first in Historical Fiction by the Wyoming State Historical Society. Her book “Flesh on the Bone” was an award-winning finalist in both the Fiction-Historical and Cover Design categories of the 2014 USA Best Book Awards.
Schutte is currently working on her sixth book, “A Far Place,” which is about the settlement and homesteading of Emblem, where her grandparents put down roots 120 years ago.
“Writing to me, is an unintended emotional release, a journey of discovery and a cherished gift that I have discovered at this late date in my life,” Schutte said. “I hope I have enough years left to accomplish all that I have planned.”
Join her to learn about her upcoming book and to hear an excerpt. A Q&A session will be held at the end. Sign up at the front desk of the Cody or Powell Libraries.
For additional information contact the Cody Library at (307) 527-1880 or stop by 1500 Heart Mountain Street. You may also reach out to the Powell Library at (307) 754-8828 or stop by 217 E. 3rd St.
