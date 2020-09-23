Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Porter Koury, $135; Brandon Harvey, $101; Dgidio Motetta, $210; Christopher Jolovich, $130.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Mason Barry, illegal lights, $100; Grant Martin, exceeding working load limit, $190; Karina Black, failure to drive in a single lane, $90; Kateland McKim, reckless endangering, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220; Gates Woodring, invalid docs, $150; Zachary St. Clair, breach of peace, jail 5 days, 5 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kyle Harris, Worland, $97; Samual Hagerman, Santa Ana, Calif., $105; Clinton Fox, Greybull, $130; Paul Sheane, Middle Village, N.Y.., $105; Ernest Robles, Lubbock, Texas, $140; Phillip Rutten, Philomath, Ore., $120; Robert Johnston, Worland, $125; Michael Hunt, Ashtabula, Ohio, $115; Tiffany Pizzato, Gresham, Ore., $125; Trayko Traykov, Morton Grove, Ill., $215; Jonathan Schnur, Montclair, N.J., $125; Matthew Petrie, $145; Timothy Hock, Manson, Iowa, $130; Jean Marshall, San Diego, $120; Terry Jones, Newtown, N.D., $160; Timothy Wess, Woodbury, Minn., $90; Derek Peach, Hennessey, Okla., $105; Justin Telford, Billings, $115; Matthew Ross, Altadena, Calif., $120; Cynthia Lonneman, Superior, Wis., $120; Jason Prinz, Longmont, Colo., $115; Stephen Martinez, Highlands Ranch, Colo., $145; Max Braun, Fremont, Calif., $150; Ryan Thorne, Everett, Wash., $145; Thomas Hargis, Fort Collins, Colo., $160; Michael Stewart, San Diego, $174; Cooper Teel, San Diego, $105; Cory Fox, Riverton, $165.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Rodney Armstrong, Lovell, driving under the influence of alcohol- 3rd offense in 10 years, jail 180 days, 60 suspended, 3 years supervised probation, $1,505; Patrick Marcy, East Berne, N.Y., illegal load on vehicle, $90; Douglas True, Billings, invalid driver’s license, $140; Jacob Barnett, Huntersville, N.C., illegal passing, $140; Chris Kosch, Reno, Nevada, failure to slow for an emergency vehicle, $240.
The following divorces recently were granted in Fifth District Court:
Lisa Lara and Brett Lara
Rachel James and William James
