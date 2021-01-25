After cutting his teeth at local newspapers and publishing stories in Esquire, the New York Times, and a stint as the editor of Southwest: The Magazine, Philadelphian Bradford Pearson launched his first book, “The Eagles of Heart Mountain: A true story of football, incarceration, and resistance in World War II America.”
The book traces the journey of Japanese-American internment from California to the shadow of Heart Mountain through the lens of an undefeated high school football team. The Enterprise caught up with Pearson to talk about the new book.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity and length.
Cody Enterprise: How did you develop an interest in the Heart Mountain camp?
Bradford Pearson: In the spring of 2013, I had a freelance assignment for a magazine based in Dallas, but it covers the West called Cowboys & Indians. They sent me to Yellowstone for a week to do a story on Yellowstone. I was up staying partly in Cody and then partly in the Park. One day a few of us went to the [Heart Mountain] Interpretive Center.
I walked out and was just totally, totally floored. I was embarrassed by how little I knew about this part of American history. While I was there, there was one sentence on one of the displays that Heart Mountain High School also had a high school football team. I still think it was the only time in my life I had read an entire museum display from start to finish.
So I go back to Dallas and I wrote the Yellowstone story, but I just couldn’t get that one sentence out of my head, that one sentence about the football team, because it just seemed so incongruous to me that in the middle of this high desert concentration camp, you have a high school football team that was just a dominant force.
I couldn’t stop thinking about it. So every couple of months or a year would pass and it would pop into my head again. And slowly, I just started sort of picking at it. I’d pick up books about Heart Mountain, or I would pick up a book about Japanese-American history and slowly started learning about it.
CE: In your use of language, you don’t hold anything back. You call these things, the internment camps, the treatment of Japanese-Americans from the late 1800s all the way through the start of World War II, what it is, outright racism. Why was that important for you to do?
BP: I think that what I wanted to do with that was show that Pearl Harbor wasn’t the cause of this. It was just the precipitating event. It was basically the event that allowed the farmers and racists and white supremacy groups of the West Coast – it finally gave them an excuse to do what they’d wanted to do for decades, which was either completely expel Japanese-Americans and Japanese in America, or get them off the land that they want to have back.
I think that to write a book and to just say, “Oh, Pearl Harbor happened and now these guys got to go to camp because of that.” Not only is it sort of a shortcut, but it also isn’t true. I don’t expect the average person to know this stuff, you know. I think that I went into it and I first started researching, I was like, “Man, I can’t believe I didn’t learn all this.”
Putting all of that aside, how can I best tell this story in a way that is true to the history but also brings in readers that otherwise probably wouldn’t pick up the book? This is basically just set as “Here’s the history of Japanese America, told through a football story.” You could flip it and say it the other way and then nobody picks up the book, but I still did the same thing I wanted to do, if that makes sense.
The one thing that I tried to do was just lay out the facts. Through some of the first edits into this, some of the first drafts, there were more sentences that were almost like nods, like, “You got what I’m doing there, right? You see what I’m saying?”
After the first couple of times, I was like, “Just take it all out.” Just show these are the straight facts and the facts are enough to sort of dig on this, these people, and this period of history.
CE: In the last year, the Black Lives Matter movement has obviously been huge. In talking about race relations, particularly between black and white Americans, where do you think “The Eagles of Heart Mountain” fits into that conversation? Does it fit into that conversation?
BP: I don’t think I’d be out-of-turn in saying that a lot of Asian-American history kind of falls into this odd gray area. The United States has always been seen as such a black and white society, and the Asian-American community and Latino community has been put in that place as well.
I don’t want to speak for the Japanese-American community or the Asian-American community in terms of how I think they fall into that. But I think there are lessons that can be applied from the book, and that is that the racism of white America has been a founding principle of the United States.
Every part of our history is linked to the original sin of slavery, but then also the way that we’ve treated every other nonwhite group here. Whether that is Mexican laborers or whether that’s Japanese-Americans on December 7th, 1941.
I think that the conversation moving forward now in how we look at American history and removing our rose-colored glasses as Americans is important and that’s probably the most succinct way to put it.
CE: In the same timeframe where you were writing this book, there were also the kneeling protests with the NFL. How much did that influence “The Eagles of Heart Mountain”?
BP: I think the difference is that the Eagles didn’t think what they were doing was any form of resistance, or they didn’t think anything beyond winning the football game. There were times where I would talk to family members and say, “What your dad did or what your uncle did or what your brother did or what your husband did, there was a level of bravery there.”
I know for a fact the players when they were playing, they weren’t thinking “We’re doing this to resist white America.”
Keiichi Ikeda, the one player that I spoke with, I brought this up with him and he essentially said “We were just playing football. I was 16, I was 17.”
But if you look at how many people from the camp would show up and line that field, 5,000 people, 4,000 people, and just to give the people in that camp, this football team gave the people in that camp some hope, gave them something to do that afternoon, gave them something to look forward to every day of the week leading up to the games.
I think that there’s something there to be said about what their role was in making those years of camp a better place, or at least a slightly more familiar place than it would have been otherwise.
CE: The whole book, in my mind, is a tale of resilience in the face of one of the worst things a people could go through. What was the message you wanted readers to get out of this book?
BP: That’s exactly it. I think that the thing that I’m wanting readers to get at is that we, these days in America in 2021, now have a very specific way that we view “resistance.” I don’t think that the Japanese-American community got enough credit not only for their resilience, but their resistance to this effort whether it was before they ended up in camp or while they’re in camp.
That’s the message that I always wanted people to get out of this at the end, is that these were people that were fighting not only for their lives but fighting for their community, fighting for their culture and fighting to make their own lives and their children’s lives better despite these terrible circumstances.
So whether that meant starting a high school football team, or that meant in some cases resisting the draft, I think that I wanted to present every player and every character in this book three-dimensionally and never let the previous impressions that I’ve had of this time in history color what I was seeing in my own research.
CE: You mentioned using the lens of football to draw people in who were interested in that or in World War II. Did you have any other reasons for using football to tell the story?
BP: The football team was my in. That was the first thing I knew about, but then once I started researching more and more of the Japanese-American history, I realized that I couldn’t tell the story of the team without telling this broader story.
Once I thought of that, that sort of unlocked for me that I could tell the story of Japanese America, you know, Americans of Japanese descent by just telling the story of the Heart Mountain Eagles and starting with the kids in L.A., then coming out and telling their parents’ generation story and then zooming back in on a very small level, to the day-to-day operations of what these kids were going through.
Lots of books have been written about this history, but there aren’t as many books that are written about this history that hang on individual characters outside of memoirs. So for me, I thought that I could reach a whole new audience of people to teach this history about by telling it through football.
I looked at it sort of as a Trojan horse, like if I can mask this story as a football story, people will open the book and they’ll be a hundred pages in before they realize that they’re also going to learn a lot more than just about this football team.
CE: Can you talk about your process for writing the book?
BP: It was unlike any project I’d ever done before, because I felt like I needed such a background in Japanese-American history. After I got my book deal, I don’t think I wrote a word for four months maybe. I would just read. I would read books, I’d read oral histories. I read every single issue of the Heart Mountain Sentinel front-to-back and every one of the high school newspapers, too, just because I knew that this wasn’t my history.
I didn’t live this history. My family didn’t live this history, so if I was going to do this, I needed to do it in a way that honored not only the people in the book but also an entire community that had been put through this.
For me, it meant really just being completely dumb about it and saying, “I don’t know anything about this, So how do I get to a point where I am expert enough to write confidently on a sentence-to-sentence level about this?”
I’m a white guy. I didn’t want to just parachute into this book and say, “Oh, I found this one story idea. I’m going to milk it. And then I’m just going to bounce out.”
Every day the [Heart Mountain] pilgrimage has hundreds and hundreds of people there, but I would always just leave and go out in the field by myself and stand there for a half hour or an hour or two hours, just sort of try to get a sense of what this must’ve felt like, to be an 18-year-old or a 17-year-old teenager. Trying to put myself in their shoes was a really big part of that.
The Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, the folks there at the Foundation, this book wouldn’t have been possible without them either, without their help and their archives. They welcomed me with open arms and really made this book what it was.
CE: In your foreword, you talk very specifically about the language that you use. You are not going to call it internment, you’re going to call it a concentration camp, call it what it was. Why was that so important to you to use that language?
BP: The use of “concentration camp” after World War II, understandably of course, became synonymous with extermination camps after the war. But even up through the entire war, what we think of now as a “Japanese internment camp,” even [President Franklin Roosevelt] was calling them concentration camps.
So you look at that and you say, “Okay, what’s the proper terminology here? What does the Japanese-American community use? Is this the terminology that Japanese-American groups in the United States use right now?”
So to be respectful to that community and to feel like I was doing the respectful and correct thing, that’s why I used that terminology.
CE: What was the most surprising thing you learned while writing this book?
BP: I think the thing that I always think about is just the callousness of the War Department reinstating the draft for Japanese-Americans, because you had this situation where right after Pearl Harbor, basically Japanese-Americans were classified as aliens in the sense of the War Department.
You have people that are American citizens, born here and spent their entire lives here and not only couldn’t fight and defend the country that they were born in, they were then sent to a camp. So when the War Department reinstated the draft, I guess I always thought about what I would do at 17 years old. I’m in a concentration camp and now the people that have put me in that camp tell me that I have to go fight for the same people that put me in the camp and will keep my parents and my sisters and my aunts and uncles in the camp while I’m fighting.
That was always kind of the hardest thing for me to reconcile in my head. I don’t know what I would have done. We’ve all been 17 years old before, and I don’t know if I would have had the courage of my conviction to say, “I’m not going to go to the draft.”
We had to force a 17, 18-year-old to make a decision between loyalty to their country, loyalty to their family, loyalty to their own beliefs., I don’t think that the federal government should have put them in that position. They shouldn’t have put them in the camps to begin with, but that was a really difficult corner to stick them in.
The “Eagles of Heart Mountain” is journalist Bradford Pearson’s first book. The book is available at Legends Bookstore in Cody or online through major retailers.
