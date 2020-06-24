CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Wayne Wright II; Wright pleaded guilty to delivering a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver meth in an amount greater than 3 grams, and possession of a controlled substance in plant form, less than 3 ounces. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, $610 in court fees, and a 5-7 year suspended prison sentence. Wright was involved with Bill Lee and other meth associates from January-August 2017, was found with 90 grams of meth and marijuana during a house search in 2016 and 1.5 grams of meth during a car search in 2017.
State v. Tammy Friedman; The defendant denies the state’s petition to revoke her probation. Her bond was set at $25,000 cash only. During the summer of 2019 Friedman is accused of being in possession of and testing positive for marijuana. It was the third time Friedman has been accused of breaking her probation. In October 2016, Friedman had two counts in her case dismissed, but for delivery of a controlled substance meth the defendant entered a plea of not guilty. The court’s finding of guilt was deferred and she was placed on supervised probation for 4 years.
State v. Shyann Wilson; Wilson admitted to violating her probation by not paying back her $865 restitution, testing positive for oxycodone 4 times and presumptive positive for meth once. In 2018, she was given a 5-7 year suspended sentence with credit for 39 days served and 5 years supervised probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver amphetamine salts and delivery of oxycodone.
State v. Colleen Searle; Searle denies the state’s petition to revoke her probation. She is accused of being non-compliant with her counseling requirement at Cloud Peak Counseling Center and driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. In November 2019, Searle was found guilty for child endangerment. In July 2019, Wyoming State Troopers allegedly found drug paraphernalia, meth and marijuana on Searle and others in her vehicle with her child in the vehicle, and she admitted to being high on meth.
State v. Howard Johnson; Johnson had his supervised probation modified so he can attend Level 1 treatment intensive outpatient treatment program. In May, he was sentenced to 1 year supervised probation and $525 in court fees after he was found guilty for possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent charge. He also must submit progress reports every six months to the court. Johnson was found with 2.7 grams of marijuana in August 2018.
