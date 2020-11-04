Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 28, 9:20 a.m., Eastside School. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Oct. 29, 6:34 p.m., 1419 Salsbury. House fire, investigated, 3 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour.
Nov. 2, 5:14 p.m., WYO 120, MP 14, Car vs deer, investigated, 4 units and 24 personnel. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Nov. 3, 11:03 a.m., 701 Lindsay Lane, fire alarm, investigated 3 units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 15 minutes.
