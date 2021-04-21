Discover “A Whole New World” when Cody Middle School presents “Aladdin Jr.” this weekend at Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
There will be two performances – Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. All audience members are asked to wear masks.
“Expect a great show with lots of talented people,” said eighth-grader Asher Black. “I love that it’s an adventure and all the musical numbers too.”
Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.” is based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film about the street rat who learns his true worth lies deep within.
“It’s a big show with a lot of cool set stuff,” said eighth-grader Sierra Strunk. “We put a lot of work into the show so it will be nice to see it pay off.”
In the play, Aladdin and his three friends Babkak, Omar and Kassim are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes.
Wanting to earn the respect of Princess Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character.
“I really enjoy playing the character,” said eighth-grader Isaac Wood, who plays the title character. “It’s a movie I grew up with as a kid so I’m happy playing him.”
The play is directed by Sean Murray and Anissa Bree. It is the third musical done by CMS, which presented Mulan Jr. in 2019 and The Lion King Jr. in February 2020.
Unlike the past two years when the cast had three to four months to prepare, this group had only eight weeks because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
“We didn’t even know if we were going to be able to do one,” Murray said. “It’s been challenging, but they’ve been doing a great job.”
The cast includes about 30 students. Along with Wood as Aladdin, other main characters include Black as Jasmine; Dani Boswell as the Genie; Strunk as Jafar; Noelle Graham as Manal; Jaida Brice as Rajah; Rainey Powell as Isir; Maddie Zangarine as Iago; Andrew Moretti as Kassin; Elijah Cook as Babkak; Wade Bower as Omar and Brandon Flowers as the Sultan.
Strunk, who has done all three middle school productions, said she’s enjoying playing the villain.
“He’s a two-faced, cunning dude,” she said. “His character is the opposite of how I usually act. It’s fun to be this bad person.”
Black describes Jasmine as a strong and independent woman.
“She’s super kind-hearted and considerate of others but wants her freedom,” she said.
Black participated in the Mulan Jr. but took last year off.
“I wanted to get back into theater because it’s something I have a passion for,” she said.
This is Wood’s first CMS production. He joined to meet new people.
“I wanted to try to be a more outgoing person,” he said. “As we get closer to the play, it’s a mix of being excited, nervous and stressed all in one, but show night is going to be great.”
The actors are busy putting on the final touches this week before the curtain rises on Friday.
“It’s always really stressful just before the play, but that’s how they all are,” Black said. “Everything will come together.”
Wood said he is looking forward to putting the play on for the community.
“Just because it’s a middle school production doesn’t mean it won’t be good,” he said. “We’ve put a lot of work in and it will be awesome. It shows younger kids can accomplish as much as older kids can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.