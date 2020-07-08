Organizer Vinny Martin said he’s thrilled to bring back the show many Codyites have asked to return.
The Winchester Arms Collectors Association’s annual show is Friday-Sunday at Riley Arena. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
General admission is $8, children 12 and younger are free, a three-day pass is $20 and early admission Thursday is $35. Members are also free.
Martin said unlike most years he has received numerous calls and emails from locals asking if the show will happen this year due to the restrictions imposed by COVID-19.
“I think it should be a pretty good show,” he said.
He initially received a variance for 150 people from the state, but since public health orders have expanded that to 250 people. Martin said the organization hired an extra security guard to be able to count attendees as they enter and exit. Rows are also one way to provide more social distancing.
More than 300 tables have been sold where association members will display and possibly sell firearms, memorabilia and other historical items, with an emphasis on items from one of the oldest and most prestigious firearms manufacturers in the country.
Martin said the gun show is one of the first large ones in the country since early March. It’s a longtime staple in Cody.
“Honestly, I’m very pleased, the folks in town, city, county and state have been extremely gracious and we appreciate that,” he said. “We’ve been coming here 45 years, feel a part of this town.”
Winchester produced many of the iconic rifles of the Old West – the model 1873 and 1894 being particularly popular – and the Cody Firearms Museum has many on display, making the town a natural spot for the show.
“I feel like we should be pretty well attended,” he said.
