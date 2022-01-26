The AgBarn and Gymnasiums of Powell High School are soon to be abuzz with remotely controlled drones as Wyoming K-12 and college students demonstrate their precision flight skills.
At the first annual Big Horn Basin Drone Festival and Expo from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, student pilots at a variety of expert-levels will test their skills against one another pitching, rolling and yawing their flying drones through three-dimensional obstacle courses, speeding to unique perspectives to create drone film features, computer block coding their drones to fly challenging autonomous flight missions and speeding through 3D virtual reality racing courses. Spectators are welcome.
University of Wyoming Endowed Professor Tim Slater, who serves as the UW student drone education program coordinator for the state reports that, “Learning to precisely and safely fly, repair and computer code drones is rapidly becoming one of the most valuable new technical career skills of the decade. It isn’t just that racing is incredibly fun. It is the highly transferable skills of remote command and control of electronic and robotic systems that this kind of competitive drone flying fosters.”
Powell High School science teacher Wendy Smith enthusiastically agrees. She says, “Our students greatly benefit from seeing a positive vision of future careers that they can meaningfully look forward to being a part of. These include being an effective drone pilot who supervises crops, pastures and livestock as well as those who safely can remotely access construction sites, railroad lines and mineshafts.”
The engineers at GT Aeronautics in Powell, who are part of the Park County Search and Rescue team, serve as partners in hosting the event. Its staff will provide public lectures for students and spectators, along with other local business owners including newspaper staff and professional photographers.
The UW drone education program is providing pilot training and hosting innovative competitive events around the region for Wyoming’s rapidly growing drone pilot population, while also addressing education content and performance standards.
Additional events are scheduled in Gillette, Douglass and Buffalo in the upcoming months. The full Wyoming STEAM EXPO schedule is posted online at drone-challenges.org and open to K-12 and college level student pilots at all levels and enthusiastic spectators throughout the year.
Register for the Drone Flight Expo and Challenge Series event at tinyurl.com/4a76amm7. Registration fee is $10 and includes drone challenge and Cup T-shirt while supplies last.
This unique technology-rich program is collaboratively sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Education CTE division, the University of Wyoming Trustees Education Initiative and Excellence in Higher Education Endowment and GT Aeronautics, among other partners.
