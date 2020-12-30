CIVIL ACTIONS
Ede Dozier and Jim Dozier v. Gail Construction LLC; The plaintiffs withdrew their motion to appeal the court’s decision. In July, the court awarded the Doziers $2,871 and Gail $4,055 in damages. The plaintiffs alleged Gail did not perform construction services as desired for a handicapped accessible apartment, and were charging $75,000 more than the original contract price for their services. Gail asserted that after the original contract was signed the parties orally modified its terms. The defendants claimed the Doziers owed $86,405 for construction and additional attorney fees.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Christopher Decker; Decker was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation and $545 in court fees after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance- his third or subsequent offense, and being under the influence of marijuana. He was also assessed a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence and $1,750 in suspended fines. Decker was found with marijuana, an open container of cold beer, and admitted to smoking earlier in the day, during a traffic stop where his 5-year-old daughter was in the car in 2018.
State v. Kyle Espinoza; Espinoza pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, $372 in restitution and $310 in court fees. He was also given a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence and credit for 19 days served. A misdemeanor charge for obtaining property by false pretenses was dismissed per the plea agreement. The defendant must pay back his debt at a rate of $25 per month. Espinoza made six separate purchases with $20 counterfeit bills throughout Cody in February.
State v. Robert Demoney; Demoney is scheduled for a Jan. 7 arraignment and Feb. 17 jury trial. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for 2 counts of being under the influence of controlled substance meth, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $3,000 in fines. Demoney was found with meth residue, drug paraphernalia and tested positive for meth during a traffic stop in September, and tested positive for meth again in another traffic stop in October. He has been in custody since Oct. 13 with $5,000 cash only bond.
State v. Brook Jones; Jones was assessed a personal recognizance bond after denying allegations from the state’s petition to revoke her probation, accusing her of slashing a tire belonging to another individual. An evidentiary hearing has been requested. In August 2019, Judge Bill Simpson sentenced Jones to 1 year incarceration between jail and treatment. She was also placed on intensive supervised probation for 3 years. Jones had been caught drinking alcohol with another person on probation earlier in the year and was sanctioned in treatment. In addition, she tested positive for marijuana in February and June 2018, and had her probation revoked and reinstated in 2016. All these events stemmed from her underlying offense of pleading guilty to aiding and abetting delivery of meth within 500 feet of a school zone in 2013, served 5 years supervised probation. Jones and two other women were caught completing a meth transaction 223 feet from Powell High School in Jones’ vehicle.
State v. Samuel Krone; The state has submitted a petition to discharge Krone from probation and dismiss his case. In October 2017, Krone was placed on 3 years probation after pleading guilty to larceny. The prosecution of the felony larceny charge was put on hold and if the petition is accepted Krone’s felony will be permanently dismissed. Under the plea deal Krone was also disbarred from practicing law and could not reapply for three years. His probation term expired on Oct. 11. Krone stole more than $9,600 in Park County Bar Association funds during his more than a decade-long tenure as the organization’s treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.