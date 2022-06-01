Hear ye, Hear ye! By royal decree of King James and Queen Abbey, the Montana Renaissance Festival has officially moved to its new venue at the Home of Champions Rodeo Grounds in Red Lodge.
The first and largest Renaissance Festival in the state has outgrown its previous home at Zoo Montana. Held June 4-5 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, the Montana Renaissance Festival celebrates its 10th year.
Events include the Order of Epona Royal Jousters, SCA Equestrians, Field of Battle with day-long Trials by Combat, four stages of continuous entertainment the children’s favorite Pixie Coronation with the Queen of Fairies and the Knighting Ceremony presided over by the King himself. There’s also more than 75 period crafts vendors and demonstrators and 10 different food and drink vendors.
Meet the King and Queen and all the townsfolk from the Shire of the Crimson Lodge. Merriment and mayhem abound with something for everyone.
Tickets can be purchased at montanarenfest.com or at the Chamber of Commerce in Red Lodge, as well as at the gate. Prepare thyself for revelry.
