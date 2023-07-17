image

The Powell Brothers will be performing at Concerts in the Park on July 20. The Houston-based band plays a combination of country and rock music. (Courtesy photo)

 Courtesy Photo

The Powell Brothers, a country/rock music band based out of Houston, is returning to Cody to perform in City Park for the Concerts in the Park series July 20. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

