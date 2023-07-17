The Powell Brothers, a country/rock music band based out of Houston, is returning to Cody to perform in City Park for the Concerts in the Park series July 20. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.
“Cody has kind of gotten a mythical status for us,” said band member Blake Powell. “We mark this on our calendar every year, and we look forward to coming through Cody every year.”
The band is made up of two brothers — Taylor Powell who plays guitar and provides lead vocals and Blake Powell who provides backup vocals and also plays guitar.
They decided to pursue music after watching their father play in a church band.
“We wanted to play music with our dad, and that’s kind of how it first started,” Blake said.
Taylor explained the brothers were about to part ways to pursue job opportunities in Houston and Nashville, Tenn, just before the band formed in 2014.
“We decided before we move apart, let’s record an acoustic record to document this moment in time,” Taylor said. “The record went amazing and then we started doing little acoustic gigs in pizza shops, and nine years later, we’re still doing pizza shops, but we’re doing tours all over the country.”
Currently, the band has released 12 singles, four EPs and one full-length album.
Since the end of May, The Powell Brothers has been on tour, performing mostly in the west, including Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, Taylor said.
“It’s our fourth year coming out this way ... and we love it for a lot of reasons,” he added. “Part of what we do every summer is we come up to the mountains, and we just get out of the Texas heat.”
Blake agreed, saying, “We really should just call it the ‘Escape the Heat’ Tour.”
But Taylor said they also enjoy being out west because “everybody’s just so kind to everybody and so welcoming.”
“And we get to see parts of the
country that beforehand we didn’t know about,” he added. “We’re consistently, every single year, blown away by how beautiful this country is.”
Arguably, one of their favorite stops out west is Cody, the brothers said.
“We are really excited to be back,” Taylor said. “We felt very welcomed and respected [at our last performance], and we are excited to keep the party going.”
Though the band is described as a country/rock band, Blake said they are “musically ADHD.”
“Whatever we think we can get away with that night, we kind of push for it,” Blake added.
“When we started our band, we played everything from hip hop, R&B, folk music, country and rock and roll,” Taylor said.
“We kind of did everything, and we really enjoyed all of it, so when we started our band, we saw it as an opportunity to pull from all the different experiences we’ve had.”
The band continues to lean in the realm of country and rock and roll, but “we love finding ways of incorporating all of our different influences and putting them all together in interesting ways,” Taylor added.
According to the band’s manager, Chad Tolar, “The Powell Brothers’ music is best described as a pulse pounding, addictive musical elixir blending elements of country and rock in a unique way that is unmistakably The Powell Brothers.”
Attendees at the July 20 performance in City Park should expect those same vibes, he said.
“We’re going to be bringing big energy,” Taylor said. “We love playing Cody, so we’re gonna come in excited, and we’re gonna go big.”
The band doesn’t like to stick to a strict set list, preferring to get a “feel for the crowd” and adjust, but Taylor said the band will “roll in” with about 60% original songs and 40% covers of other songs.
“As soon as we get on stage and get a feel for the crowd, all bets are off,” Taylor said. “We’ll probably chuck the plan out of the window ... once we get an idea of what the crowd wants.”
Taylor and Blake hope attendees of their performance leave City Park with good memories.
“We love what we do, and we hope that is always communicated [during our performances],” Taylor said. “Hopefully, the crowd has a great time and look forward to doing it again with us.”
Blake agreed.
“It’ll be a time for everybody who’s there to just forget about everything else,” he said. “It’s about being a part of that and hopefully making their day a little bit better.”
Concerts in the Park will take place every Thursday until Aug. 24, with the last concert culminating in an ice cream social.
Every concert is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, the Cody Concerts in the Park Facebook page said.
During the event, the west side of 10th Street from Sheridan Avenue to Beck Avenue will be closed to allow for beverage and food vendors, a City of Cody newsletter said.
The event is hosted by the City of Cody, but is made possible through sponsorships and donations from local businesses or organizations.
For more information or to see the lineup for this summer’s concert series, visit the Cody Concerts in the Park Facebook page at facebook.com/codyconcertsinthepark/.
For more information about The Powell Brothers, visit their website at www.powellbrothersmusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.