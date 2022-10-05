Friday October 7
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Taste of Park County, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cody Auditorium. Cost $20 per person. Tickets are available at the CASA office, 1388 Rumsey.
An Evening with the Cody Volunteer Firefighters, 5:30-8 p.m. Holiday Inn. Tickets are $50 per person and $400 per table of 8. For more information, call Joyce (307) 587-5468 or (307) 250-0217.
Buffalo Gals Dinner: Photographs of Italy’s Legendary Cowboys, 6:15 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Cost is $45; $35 for Center members.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 1 p.m.-dark. Cost is $6 for children and $8 for adults.
Saturday October 8
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Cody Newcomers Club monthly meeting, 11 a.m. The Irma Governor’s Room. This month’s program will be presented by Sara Wood on local wheat, local flour and benefits. Guests are welcome.
Italy’s Legendary Cowboys of the Maremma: Photographs by Gabrielle Saveri exhibit opens, noon, Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s John Bunker Sands Photography Gallery.
Park County Animal Shelter Barktoberfest Adoption Drive, 2-4 p.m., Cody Craft Brewing.
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m.-dark. Cost is $6 for children and $8 for adults.
Powell
The Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners Guild meeting, 1-4 p.m., Gestalt Studio. Bring your spinning wheels/ spindles, your projects and your questions. Meeting is open to the public. For more information, callBev, (307)202-0130.
Sunday October 9
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 1 p.m.-dark. Cost is $6 for children and $8 for adults.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday October 10
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Outlaw Trails Community Roundtable Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Cody Courthouse in the ALT-EOC Room.
John King concert, 7-10 p.m.,The Cody Cattle Company. Tickets are $25 to $75.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday October 11
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
