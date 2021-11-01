Most people spend their entire lives avoiding the spotlight and putting themselves out there to be judged.
But for those who muster the nerve to showcase their skills in front of the world, and the judges, the experience can be priceless.
For the members of the Cody High School Marching Band at this year’s state competition at the Casper Events Center, the experience will last a lifetime.
The marching band returned home Oct. 16 with a score of Excellent, just missing out on the coveted Superior rating so few schools earned this year. Yet the future is bright for a talented, young Cody team.
“I think it’s one of the strongest shows Cody High School has ever put on at state,” band leader Wade French said. “They did a phenomenal job. It was some of the cleanest marching we’ve ever had. They played incredibly well. The crowd was more engaged than ever before. The kids lit up the whole house and I loved it.”
The strong performance overshadowed the fact that there is so much inexperience on the squad, with a high percentage of the marching band comprised of freshmen.
“Every year with the loss of seniors and the introduction of freshmen, we never know how we will look or sound at the beginning of each year,” high brass section leader and senior trumpet player Landon Rau said. “So each member of the band must identify, adjust to and contribute to the dynamic in a totally different way than in previous years.”
It’s a process that takes time, as the band members start preparing for their homecoming halftime performance and state band performance in early July. And the past few weeks the marching band emerged as not just a young team, but a team that could put on a performance that gets the crowd engaged and thrilled.
“From our halftime performance at homecoming to our state performance, we made incredible strides,” senior drum captain Kinley Bollinger said. “I truly believe the two shows were night and day. Our music became lively and our marching tightened up to a level that produced one of the best performances Cody has ever had.”
One thing that helped the young team was putting the nerves aside and just performing.
“With this really big freshmen class, it was confidence,” French said. “We walked into this summer thinking we have a good group, but they weren’t super confident. That confidence had to be developed to play and really shine.
The young members also gathered valuable experience listening and watching the other bands perform.
“There were some really cool shows,” sophomore flutist Karina Schoessler said. “There were shows that were really well thought out and fun to watch. It was also fun when the University of Wyoming marching band came and played songs while everyone from all of the bands sang and danced along. Also, I got to try Dippin’ Dots for the first time. They are delicious.”
The high brass section led by seniors Rau and Laura Prior earned a leadership award, a worthy recognition considering half of the trumpet players are freshmen.
“Our trumpets and mellophones really just stepped it up this year,” French said. “They worked extra hard, and it was Laura and Brandon who made the freshmen feel a little more part of the group.”
And the closer the group became, the more the road to a high rating at state became more attainable.
“Our strengths lie in out ability to have fun and work hard at the same time,” Bollinger said. “Each section of our band is a very close knit group, and when we all come together, that’s when the magic happens.”
Whether it’s hard work, natural talent or a little magic, something special grew over the months and culminated in a performance everyone could be proud of.
“Right after the show, you could see the pure joy in everyone’s eyes, and smiles knowing that was the best performance we have ever done,” senior head drum major Ella Boltz said. “We got to laugh knowing all the stress is over, and give everyone high fives, congratulating them on an amazing performance.”
