On Saturday, the Cody Library will be welcoming back photographer Ron Everhart at 2 p.m. in Grizzly Hall. Everhart was scheduled to present his “Photos of the Beartooth Mountains” slideshow last year before the lockdown began and the library had to cancel all of its programs.
Over the last three years, Everhart traveled to the Beartooth Mountains 15 times. He will share images of flora and dramatic landscapes from his excursions.
“These experiences have led to a wonderful admiration of the mountain,” Everhart said.
He presented another slideshow at the library in 2019. One year later, he recalled a woman stopping by the side of the road where he was taking photographs, stating, “You’re the fellow who did those pictures at the library.”
That is a testament to his talent and ability to capture nature in ways that others may not have thought to try. Everhart has been known to spend an entire day photographing one flower in order to capture the flower in every stage as it blooms.
He has been a nature photographer for 49 years. For 35 of those years, he taught at Indiana and Purdue universities. He attended the New York Institute of Photography in 1968 when it was a residential campus. He has also written and illustrated 19 natural history books including a 10-volume series “The Plants and Animals of Indiana.” Everhart has contributed thousands of articles to nature and gardening magazines.
Stop by the library to see the program that has waited for more than a year to be seen. This program is free and open to the public.
