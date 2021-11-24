image

Four Cody High School students won awards at the Model UN event, including Paula Medina (from left), Madeline Bender, Rylan Knopp and Ashton Powell. 

 Courtesy photo

Eleven Cody High School students participated in five different simulated UN committees at this years virtual Model UN Conference. They represented Sweden, Kenya and Argentina in their respective committees and walked away with four out of five possible Best Delegate Awards. Award winners were as follows:

Commission on the Status of Women Best Delegate: Madeline Bender, junior, representing Sweden

Economic and Social Council Plenary Best Delegate: Rylan Knopp, senior, representing Sweden

UN Environmental Assembly Best Delegate: Paula Medina, senior, representing Argentina

UN High Commission for Refugees Best Delegate: Ashton Powell, senior, representing Sweden

