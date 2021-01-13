Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jason Croft, 45, theft of property valued $1,000 or more- vehicle, Jan. 5
Adam Lynn, 29, warrant for probation revocation, Jan. 6
Kyle Espinoza, 21, warrant for probation revocation, Jan. 8
Jason North, 44, warrant for failure to comply with probation conditions, Jan. 9
Ryan Rouze, 34, violation of protection order, Jan. 10
Disturbance
Gunshots heard near house, unable to locate, Lane 11 1/2, Powell, 1:45 a.m., Jan. 4.
Request to speak to deputy about threats made against neighbor, County Road 4EU, Meeteetse, 9:16 a.m., Jan. 5.
Traffic
Driver cited, citation unspecified, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, 4:49 p.m., Jan. 3.
Driver cited for expired registration, State Street and Park Avenue, Meeteetse, 4:50 p.m., Jan. 4.
Driver hit a deer, no injury but needs a police report for insurance claims, Lane 9 and WYO 294, Powell, 5:54 a.m., Jan. 7.
Driver cited for speeding, US 14A, Powell, 11:23 p.m., Jan. 7.
Driver cited for speeding, WYO 290, Meeteetse, 5:15 p.m., Jan. 8.
Driver cited for expired registration, 17th Street, Cody, 5:56 p.m., Jan. 9.
Other
Man kicking trash down the road, Lane 9 and Road 11, Powell, 9:55 a.m., Jan. 3.
Person found mail and boxes, County Road 6WX, Cody, 2:12 p.m., Jan. 3.
Question about how long a property owner has to remove a dead horse, Boehm Road, Cody, 10:24 a.m., Jan. 4.
Detour sign hit. car debris still on scene, County Road 4DT, Meeteetse, 12:01 p.m., Jan. 4.
Truck missing from yard, Lane 10, Powell, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 4.
Report of person trying to get into house, County Road 6DU, Cody, 6:32 p.m., Jan. 5.
Cows on the road, County Road 6UU, Cody, 7:52 p.m., Jan. 5.
Lost golden retriever with teal collar, no tags, Road 5N, Powell, 10:22 a.m., Jan. 6.
Possible drug items found, Lane 9, Powell, 11:13 a.m., Jan. 6.
Numerous road/traffic signs reported stolen, County Road 1AB and County Road 8VC, Clark, 2:27 p.m., Jan. 7.
Large Brittany spaniel in custody with collar that says “Gus,” Cloudy Drive, Cody, 3:41 p.m., Jan. 7.
Chestnut horse on the road, WYO 295 and Lane 7, Powell, 8:49 a.m., Jan. 8.
SAR call for snowmobile accident at Pilot Creek Trailhead, WYO 212, Cody, 1:24 p.m., Jan. 8.
Two dogs lost “Bear” with orange harness and collar, “Daisy,” who slipped out of collar and harness, both chipped, returned to owner. Panorama Lane, Cody, 2:43 p.m., Jan. 9.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Dondi Bradshaw, 50, probation violation, Jan. 6
Jessica Brown, 20, warrant for being under the influence of controlled substances and probation violation, Jan. 7
Disturbance
Report of possible domestic abuse, Bleistein Avenue, 1:04 a.m., Jan. 5.
Dogs barking all night, 14th Street, 7:47 a.m., Jan. 5.
Traffic
Red SUV vs. bus crash, Sheridan Avenue, 9:47 a.m., Jan. 6.
Driver cited for speeding in a school zone, North Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 3:03 p.m., Jan. 6.
Driver cited for speeding, 45 in a 30 zone, 16th Street and Alger Avenue, 12:01 p.m., Jan. 7.
Driver warned for speeding in a school zone, Salbury Avenue and 16th Street, 8:02 a.m., Jan. 8.
Driver warned for speeding in a school zone, Cougar Avenue, 8:05 a.m., Jan. 8.
Black Ram pickup hit vehicle while backing in, Sheridan Avenue, 3:50 p.m., Jan. 8.
Driver cited for no insurance and warned for following too closely, improper turn, 11th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 9:18 p.m., Jan. 8.
Driver for no insurance, Conifer Lane and Yellowstone Avenue, 11:26 p.m., Jan. 8.
Driver cited for no valid license, Yellowstone Avenue, 1:16 a.m., Jan. 9.
Driver cited for no valid license and warned for illegal lane change, E Circle Drive and North Lane, 9:50 p.m., Jan. 9.
Other
Black-and-white border collie mix with pink and green collar found at Post Office, Stampede Avenue, 2:30 p.m., Jan. 5.
Heeler mix brought to shelter after 6 p.m., previous night, has rabies tag from Lovell, US 14-16-20 E, 2:33 p.m., Jan. 5.
Report of person being outside apartment, Baker Drive, 7:55 p.m., Jan. 5.
Vehicle damage reported near Cody High, 10th Street, 8:34 a.m., Jan. 6.
Boston terrier found, will hang on to dog,, Buena Vista Avenue, 9:24 a.m., Jan. 6.
Lots of arguing coming from lower apartment, report unfounded, Pioneer Avenue, 8:11 p.m., Jan. 6.
Underage smoker reported at Cody Middle School, Cougar Avenue, 8:18 a.m., Jan. 7.
Lock on back door has been tampered with at Sean DeNamur Designs, Sheridan Avenue, 8:43 a.m., Jan. 7.
Firearm reported stolen, Sheridan Avenue, 9:41 a.m., Jan. 7.
Cat caught in trap, Sheridan Avenue, 2:39 p.m., Jan. 7.
Landlord said someone is driving reporting party’s car, no one should be driving the vehicle, Yellowstone Avenue, 3:56 p.m., Jan. 7.
Shetland pony missing from yard, returned to owner, 32nd Street, 5:59 p.m., Jan. 7.
Underage smokers reported at Cody High School, 10th Street, 11:27 a.m., Jan. 8.
Request to speak with an officer about thefts at Walmart, two citations issued, Yellowstone Avenue, 2:56 p.m., Jan. 8.
Theft reported at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, 3:27 p.m., Jan. 9.
Juveniles running on ice thought to be quite thin, gone on arrival, US 14-16-20 E, 3:57 p.m., Jan. 10.
Person in office shoplifted toys from Walmart, Yellowstone, 5:15 p.m., Jan. 10.
