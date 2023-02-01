Join us on Saturday, Feb. 4, for Winter Author Fest.
This fundraiser hosted by the Park County Library Foundation in support of the Powell Library Expansion, will showcase local Wyoming Authors. The event starts at 10 a.m. with writing workshops given by local authors; Linda Rae Sande, Cathy Ringler and Chad Hanson. From 11 a.m.-noon, local authors will be reading from their writings.
Join us at 1 p.m. as we are honored to have award-winning author, Mark Spragg, as our Keynote Speaker. Come listen to this well-known author speak on the power of libraries and reading. Then stay and join us from 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. as local authors will also be available for meet and greet and to sign copies of their books.
The Winter Author Fest will also have an extensive Silent Auction, with items from local authors, antique books and items from numerous Powell Businesses. The items will be on display for bidding at the Cody Library on Thursday through Saturday. The Cody Pardners Café will also be open midday for the Winter Author Fest. Make sure and come by the library on Saturday to enjoy this fun event and support the Powell Library Expansion.
Park County Libraries invites everyone to a year long reading challenge, 23 in 23. Throughout the year, fill out paper forms or log in online to participate in our year long reading challenge of reading 23 different books in 11 different genres. This is a fun way to try new books and different genres throughout the year. Everyone is invited to enter multiple times, and at the end of the year, fun prizes will be awarded randomly for participants.
The Winter Reading Program continues through the end of February, so make sure every time you read a book, enter the title to be drawn for a fun prize via in person or online.
All Park County Libraries will be celebrating the month of February with Blind Date with a Book. Stop by the library and check out one of the many Blind Dates available and enjoy unwrapping and discovering a new book.
Park County Libraries is pleased to announce a limited-edition Park County Library card, available at all libraries. In celebration of the new card and Winter Reading, everyone who
visits the library can enter into a drawing to win a children’s picture book that the limited card design is inspired by. The design is inspired by author Jon Klassen.
These new library cards will be offered to new library card sign ups and anyone who would like to replace their old cards with this limited-edition card is welcome to do so.
Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. for a talk by local Wyoming Historian Clay Gibbons, on “Banditti of the Plains” by Asa Mercer and the Johnson County War.
Join us Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1-3 p.m. for our second Craft Supply Swap. This is a great chance to donate extra craft supplies and pick up some needed supplies. Please contact Cody Library for more information.
The Writing Group is meeting on Monday, Feb. 6, at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in writing.
Join us Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. for a free yoga class.
On Thursday, Feb. 9, at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m., come to the Cody Library for our Libby Workshop. Join us in the Bison Room and learn how to download and navigate the Libby App to take advantage of the thousands of audio and eBooks available for check out. The workshop is open for all ages and skill sets.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m., to discuss “Still Life” and the Wednesday Book Discussion, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m., will be discussing “The Turner House.” Copies of the books are available at the Circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Friday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time, as we have fun making wood block woven yarn bowls. Stop by for some crafting fun.
February is filled with activities for kids. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 a.m. and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. for all ages. Sleepytime Stories will be on Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. Join us for CRC Toddler Playgroup on Monday, Feb. 13 from 10-11 a.m. Homeschool Hour is back, so please join us every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Kids can also sign up for the ever popular Read to a Dog, every Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. The whole family can join us on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. as we celebrate Mo Williams Birthday with a fun party. Join us on Friday, Feb. 17 as we celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day. Stop by on Friday, Feb. 24 from 2-5 p.m. as we celebrate Tortilla Chip Day.
The Teen Room of the Cody Library is offering fun activities for February. Teen Room offers Homeschool Hour activities every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. The Teen Room will be offering movie afternoon on Friday, Feb. 10 and 17 from 2:30-4 p.m. Swing by the Teen Room on Friday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. for enrichment group and join us on Feb. 14 from 2:30-4 p.m. for Anti-Valentine’s Day Fun. Teens can sign up for Nerf Wars on Feb. 18 in the Teen Room.
Make sure and stop by the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. It is always open when the library is open. Find some great treasures and help support the library. The Friends have purchased walkers with seats for use at the library.
Please remember all Park County Libraries will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 for President’s Day.
