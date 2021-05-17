The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, in partnership with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, will be hosting a virtual job fair 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 25 for residents of Wyoming and Colorado. Veterans and their spouses will have early access to the event, starting at 10 a.m.
This virtual job fair and networking event will offer job seekers the opportunity to connect with employers in Wyoming and Colorado who are looking for qualified candidates.
Jobseekers will have the opportunity to learn about open jobs in many industries including defense, technology, retail, infrastructure support, government and financial services. More than 100 employers will be in attendance.
The event is free to attend, and registration is required. To register for this event, visit: tinyurl.com/9utet5az.
