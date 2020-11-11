Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Geoffrey McAndrews, 50, criminal trespass, Nov. 5
Cory Bowman, 37, driving under the influence of alcohol- 3rd offense in 10 year with juvenile passenger, Nov. 8
Disturbance
Cattle truck parked next to hotel preventing guests from sleeping, State Street, Meeteetse, Nov. 1.
Neighbor keeps coming onto property threatening to shoot dog if it comes onto the neighbor’s property again, Lane 9 1/2, Powell, Nov. 4.
Report of sister being attacked by a man, Road 10, Powell, Nov. 4.
Woman reports she is with a man who is being mean and telling her to leave, Lane 8, Powell, Nov. 6.
Traffic
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for failure to stop at stop sign, US 14A, Cody, Nov. 1.
Driver cited for speed, warned for no WY registration and expired registration, WYO 120 S, Saddle Hill Road, Meeteetse, Nov. 2.
Car vs. deer crash, WYO 120 N Cody,, Nov. 2.
Car vs. deer crash, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Nov. 2.
Driver cited for passing in no-passing zone, WYO 290, Meeteetse, Nov. 3.
Report for driver running school bus stop sign, Lane 8 1/2, Powell, Nov. 4.
Vehicle reported stolen from house, Road 19, Powell, Nov. 5.
Driver cited for careless driving, US 14-16-20 W, Cody, Nov. 5.
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for no Wyoming license, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Nov. 7.
Car vs. deer, Road 7/Lane 11, Powell, Nov. 7.
Driver cited for expired registration, warned for rear white light, Sheridan Avenue, Cody, Nov. 7.
Other
Mules in the road, US 16-16-20 W/Pack Saddle Trail, Cody, Nov. 1.
Lost red and black iPhone 11, WYO 295, Powell, Nov. 1.
Man and woman stuck in ATVs, SAR called, WYO 120 N, Cody, Nov. 1.
Several horses and mules on road, returned to owner, Lane 10/Road 8 1/2, Powell, Nov. 2.
Report of dogs harassing passersby, Road 8 1/2, Powell, Nov. 2.
Black-and-white Boston terrier (“Molly”) missing from yard, Main Street, Ralston, Nov. 2.
Report of two horses suspected to be Wyomingites crossing Montana border, Stringai Lane, Belfry, Mont. Nov. 2.
Purple/blue wallet/phone case found, WY 120 N, Cody, Nov. 2.
Report of person being harassed and now receiving text messages from harasser, Natrona Street, Ralston, Nov. 2.
Black cat with black collar and pink tag that reads “Carnage” reported lost, Lane 14, Powell, Nov. 3.
Owner of goat notified that it is out, Appaloosa Lane, Cody, Nov. 3.
Report of animals trespassing on property, Road 7, Powell, Nov. 4.
Black-and-white pony and cow on road, returned to owner, Lane 5W, Frannie, Nov. 4.
Longhorn cattle on road near Penrose Dam, unable to locate, Road 1, Powell, Nov. 4.
Two horses along road, gone on arrival, Stagecoach Trail, Cody, Nov. 4.
Two pigs entered chicken coop, Lane 5W, Frannie, Nov. 5.
Request to speak to deputy about online harassment, WYO 295, Powell, Nov. 5.
Request to speak to deputy following threats from neighbor, Hawk Drive, Cody, Nov. 6.
Report that neighbor’s animals are using their yard as a bathroom, owner not doing anything about it, Lane 9 1/2, Powell, Nov. 6.
Black cows on road, County Road 4DT/4CP, Meeteetse, Nov. 6.
Small black pug reported missing, dog very nervous, Roney Avenue, Powell, Nov. 7.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
City
Britt Dohse, 21, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, Nov. 4
Jerry Guerrero, 38, warrant, Nov. 4
Dustin Simon, 39, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, no auto insurance, careless driving, Nov. 6
James Kamholz, 63, driving under the influence of alcohol, Nov. 7
Larry Small, 50, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, careless driving, Nov. 7
Disturbance
Fight between two men in front of Silver Dollar Bar reported, Sheridan Avenue, Nov. 4.
Traffic
Report of hit-and-run at Albertsons, 17th Street, Nov. 3.
Black Nissan SUV all over the road, unable to locate, 8th Street, Nov. 3.
Car vs. deer, deer still alive, County Road 6WX, Nov. 3.
Garbage truck vs. power pole, F Street, Nov. 4.
Driver cited for passing school bus, Big Horn Avenue, Nov. 4.
Driver cited for speeding, Gerrans Avenue, Nov. 5.
Driver cited for speeding, 16th Street, Nov. 6.
Two-vehicle fender bender, no injuries, Beck Avenue, Nov. 6.
Driver cited for going 44 in a 30 zone, warned for expired insurance, failure to maintain lane, Sheridan Avenue, Nov. 6.
Driver cited for driving under suspension, warned speed, failure to maintain lane, no proof of liability insurance, Depot Drive, Nov. 7.
Fender bender at Dairy Queen, no injuries, woman cited for careless driving and no insurance, 8th Street, Nov. 8.
Driver cited for speedinng nd violating restricted license, 8th Street/Canyon Avenue, Nov. 9.
Driver cited for being left of center, Sheridan Avenue, Nov. 9.
Other
Dead deer starting to smell near Cody Screen Printers, Big Horn Avenue, Nov. 3.
Two German Shepherd-type dogs running around near Eastside, 17th Street, Nov. 3.
Report of found German Shepherd with a black collar, Alger Avenue, Nov. 3.
Irish Setter with orange collar taken to shelter, 20th Street, Nov. 4.
Report of two possibly drunk men trying to buy a rifle, Rumsey Avenue, Nov. 4.
Lost gray tabby cat reported, 13th Street, Nov. 4.
Report of older man calling Michael’s Tacos and issuing death threats to the owner, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 4.
Theft reported at Cody High, 10th Street, Nov. 4.
Request to speak with officer after roommate’s remarks included planting drugs to get reporting party in trouble, 21st Street, Nov. 6.
Report of money being stolen from person at Walmart but Walmart won’t release the footage, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 6.
Assault at Cody High, 10th Street, Nov. 6.
Storage unit broken into, West Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 6.
Report of person harassing girls at Cody Middle, last done during Halloween celebration at the school, Cougar Avenue, Nov. 6.
Kids are running around house and neighbor knocked on wall so hard they knocked a clock down, Ishawooa Trail Avenue, Nov. 7.
