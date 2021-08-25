Friday, August 27th
Cody
Cody Country Car Show BBQ and cruise for participants, 4-7 p.m., City Park.
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, August 28th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Cody Country Car Show, starts 10 a.m., awards 3 p.m., City Park.
Summer Block Party : A Museum Open House, 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Meeteetse
The MAC Mountain Run, 8 a.m., Timber Creek trailhead.
Sunday, August 29th
Cody
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, August 30th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, August 31st
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
