CIVIL ACTIONS
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings v. Park County Commissioners.; An Aug. 25, 2021 pretrial conference and Aug. 31, 2021 bench trial was set for the case. In February, the plaintiff opened a second separate case alleging they were not formally notified by the commissioners of a zoning change. The plaintiff is claiming the zoning change disrupted the investment-backed expectations of RMCC and IEC, and is accusing the county of failure to follow development standards and regulations, statutory and regulatory procedure, violating Wyoming law for continuation of existing uses, and faulty resolutions in its decision. Because of such, the plaintiff is demanding a reclassification of the zoning. The commissioners made motions to dismiss both cases, which was denied for the second case. RMCC and IEC are petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April 2019.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Sean Randolph; Randolph was sentenced to 7 years supervised probation and $3,260 in court fees for conspiring to deliver Schedule II controlled substance meth. He was also assessed a 5-7 years suspended prison sentence. Randolph must pay back his debt at a rate of $75 per month. The defendant conspired with the federally sentenced Bill Lee to sell meth in Thermopolis.
State v. Nicole Goswick; Goswick was assessed a $10,000 personal recognizance bond after her warrant hearing Dec. 3. The state submitted to revoke her petition on Dec. 1, accusing her of being in the presence of another felon, which she has denied. She has waived her right to a speedy trial. In June 2019 Goswick was sentenced to 6 years supervised probation, $900 in restitution and $650 in court fees. She pleaded guilty to permitting children in the presence of methamphetamine and in a case being separately charged, also pleaded guilty to permitting a child to absorb, inhale or otherwise ingest meth. Goswick was found with a meth syringe and tested positive for meth while staying with her son at a KOA campground cabin in Cody.
State v. Garrettson Wells; A petition has been submitted to revoke Wells’ probation, accusing him of tampering with a drug test. Wells has been assessed a $5,000 cash or surety bond and denies the charges. He was on probation for pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance in plant form in May. Wells was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 15-24 month suspended prison sentence. He possessed 1.2 ounces of marijuana, paraphernalia, a small digital scale and an open bottle of vodka while parked outside private storage units on Sheridan Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.