The past remains a mystery for any child. Stories help to unlock some of the puzzles. Yet there is a longing to hold onto something. To clasp a ring. To clutch an article of clothing. To grasp onto an old scrapbook.
The discovery of boxes in a closet allowed our grandchildren to touch the past in a visceral way.
In searching for something else, I discovered five large white boxes stacked in the rear of a closet. I pulled the first one out into the room and lifted the lid. Apparently, the boxes were tucked in the closet since our son graduated college. That was in 1994!
The first box was a mixture of photos and scrapbooks. Cycling competitions. Varsity golf photos from high school and college.
On top of the second box were two of his favorite stuffed animals from childhood. And shirts! One from a Sun Valley family ski vacation. Another a sweatshirt from the Munich Hofbräuhaus. And his Mickey Mouse hat from our trip to Disneyland when he was a first grader. These jewels were amidst lots of miscellaneous stuff that were easily set aside.
By box three I realized that this wasn’t going to be a “one sitting” task. It was joyous to sort through the boxes yet also emotional. Where had the decades gone?
The next day I took the stairs to the lower level eager to repeat the sorting. Box three. A gem.
Jay saved his favorite 78 record albums. The “Go Go’s,” “Elton John,” and “David Bowie” were amongst the assortment. They were nestled in with even more shirts. A visor from Pebble Beach. A White Sox baseball cap. Saved, too, is an A+ paper from college. Maybe I had seen this before but, wow, could this young man write. And the jackpot - the two pajama costumes he wore as John in “Peter Pan” at Portland Civic Theatre. I visualized Jay “flying” as I clutched the costumes. Involuntary tears welled.
“Peter Pan” memorabilia including signed programs, posters and photos filled most of box four. And, yes, photos from his semester serving as an intern for Senator Packwood during a most awkward time.
By this time, it would seem that all had been discovered. But, no, the fifth box didn’t disappoint. Jay kept various pins from activities and interspersed were ones from my dad including his honor society pin. And all the University of San Diego rowing team memorabilia! I knew he already had all the shirts from vanquished foes. Yet here were the medals, plaques, photos and rowing related clothing. We had been at all of those meets. We’d been the parent “groupies.”
As it happened, I was heading to Newport Beach for a visit. With careful packing of a very large suitcase, I managed to get everything in except for the stuffed animals. How would his kids react? And Jay?
Time passed quickly and soon I was off with my small bag plus this hefty suitcase laden with memories. It was a relief when the bag appeared out of the chute at the airport.
And then the payoff.
The grandkids, all in their late teens or early 20s were fascinated by the suitcase full of dad’s thing. Squeals. Gasps. Huge grins and belly laughs. The incredulous looks as they sought out the shirts, record albums and random memorabilia.
“Really, Dad?”
“Are you kidding?”
“You kept these?”
The questions and exclamations kept coming.
“Where did all of this come from?”
“From boxes your dad kept,” I offered.
Jay made it clear from the outset that the kids could have anything they wanted.
The shrieks of delight and raucous laughter were one thing. It all could have led to disagreements easily. But it didn’t. Yes,
there was some “bartering.” But there was enough for everyone.
Lost a bit in his own memories and reflections, Jay didn’t miss a moment of this joy. As the kids shared in the exuberant happening, he answered questions and laughed along with the them as they donned shirts, hats and other found items. The “dad, this is so cool” exclamations were full of joy and admiration.
Boxes in a closet. Full of love.
Story series: Anyone can write
By Tom Hallman Jr.
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that’s why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I’ve been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. They walk into my room believing they don’t have what it takes to be a writer. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
As we all are at our core.
