Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Amanda Buffkin, $101; Bradford Taliaferro, $103; Theresa Biron, $145.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Adam Bigham, theft under $1,000, jail 60 days, 52 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,227; Brittany Vaughn, driving under the influence of alcohol – 2nd offense in 10 years, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,020; Thomas George, hunting out of season, $820; Krystal Brown, driving on wrong side of road, $100; Daniel Cossaboon, taking wrong species of big game animal, $250; Linda Williams, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Lance Nielsen, Laurel, Mont., $99; Benjamin Adelman, Billings, $115; Micheal Trevena, Piedmont, S.D., $105; Arthur Chaffin, Fresno, Calif., $120; Sherri Hildebrand, Dubois, $105; Erik Pickelhaupt, $135; Varun Doulagar, Minneapolis, $125; Patrick Kimmerle, Thermopolis, $120; Randy Raley, Sedalia, Mo., $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Roberts, Lovell, failure to obey traffic control device, $150; Scott Stemm, Bridger, Mont., driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 60 days, 59 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920.
