At the tail end of last year, five Cody High School graduates traversed highways and flew hundreds of miles to descend on the town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, for the hunt of a lifetime — harvesting a desert sheep.
Former Cody resident Spencer Okada, who moved to New Mexico 10 years ago, had a .3 to .4% chance of drawing a tag for a desert sheep.
“Even as a resident [of New Mexico], it’s really low odds,” he said.
But, when Okada ended up drawing it in April of last year, he invited his friends to come on the hunt, which took place in December.
“That’s part of what made it special,” Okada said. “Having a once-in-a-lifetime hunt with some of my childhood friends.”
“Some of them I grew up with on the same street back when I was in elementary school,” Okada continued.
But, many of his friends went their separate waysafter graduating from Cody High School — Derek Cook (CHS class of 1999) headed to Alaska and Alex Taggart (class of 1999) to Utah, while Jake Skeen (class of 1999) and Austin Kennedy (class of 2015) stayed in Cody. Okada graduated CHS in 2000.
Okada said each recognized the magnitude of the opportunity offered.
“A lot of them maybe thought that this would be the only desert sheep hunt they’d ever be able to go on,” he said.
Growing up in Cody, Okada saw hunting as a rite of passage.
“Hunting is a pretty big pastime for Cody residents,” he said. “You’re always around hunting and fishing.”
But he only began big game hunting 12 years ago.
“For me, it was the challenge of doing it,” Okada said. “There’s a lot of physical effort involved, and there’s a reason not everyone can harvest large animals ... so as a new challenge in my life, I decided to really get into it.”
It was his first time applying for and receiving a desert sheep tag.
“When there’s a once-in-a-lifetime hunt, you go in every year with the expectation that you won’t get it,” Okada said. “But I was just lucky.”
After being awarded the tag, he spent the whole summer driving down to Truth or Consequences, which was a two-hour drive from his house, to scout the area.
“I made about ten trips down between when I found out I got the tag and before the hunt,” he said. “And I really got to know the area.”
The hunt lasted for three days, with the group spotting a desert sheep the second day.
“But there were still some other sheep we wanted to check out because we wanted to harvest the most mature ram we could find,” Okada said. “So we kept looking.”
They saw the ram again on the third day.
“It was cool because it all came together. We all were in the same spot and got to see it happen together,” he said. “Everyone got to see the shot.”
But, even in that moment, Okada felt the pressure.
“It took up a lot of stress because if you’re on a once-in-a-lifetime hunt, you get to thinking, ‘What if I don’t get anything?’” Okada said. “In my mind, there was a lot of pressure to harvest one, and it was a lot of pressure taken off of me in accomplishing it.”
The sheep scored 170 3/4 inches.
“It was pretty cool to harvest one large enough to be considered Boone and Crockett sized,” he said.
Looking back, Okada said his favorite part of the trip was twofold — harvesting the ram and sharing the adventure with friends.
“Doing it with some of my friends was part of what made the experience even more memorable,” he said.
The ram is currently at Dewey
Wildlife Studio. The decision to use a taxidermist in Cody rather than New Mexico was intentional.
“I’m going back to people I trust, knowing that a good mount will come out of it,” Okada said.
His hope is to hang it in his living room, “so people can see it, of course,” Okada said. “I’ll always have that mount as a memory.”
His advice for any hunter is this — “If you have a chance to do something with some old friends, do it.”
To view a video of the hunt, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1lPuaH7UHM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.