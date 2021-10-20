Luckily for Oktoberfest fans, a trip to Munich, Germany, isn’t necessary to celebrate the centuries-old fall event. They can attend the Cody VFW Post 2673-sponsored, sixth annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, 6-9 p.m.
Hosted by the VFW Auxiliary, the festival will take place at the VFW’s building at 808 12th St.
Oktoberfest has all the trappings of a great time including wine, beer, whiskey and hors d’oeuvres; live and silent auctions; raffles, door prizes and games; and special door prizes for veterans.
Cowboy auctioneer David Woods will wield the gavel for the live auction, and Lindsay White will be on hand to provide the always popular karaoke.
“Like everyone else, we weren’t able to enjoy Oktoberfest last year due to COVID-19,” said Ansje Lansing of the VFW Auxiliary, “but this year we’re back better than ever.”
Oktoberfest tickets are $20 in advance – at the Post or from any VFW Post or Auxiliary member – or $25 at the door. For more information, contact Lansing at (307) 899-3046 or Sandy Pedersen at (307) 272-4999, or check out the Post’s Facebook page, @facebook.com/VFW2673.
The first Oktoberfest was held on Oct. 12, 1810, to commemorate a royal wedding in Germany. The citizens of Munich were all invited to the nuptials, which took place in front of the city gates. In celebration, they dined on a huge feast complete with their favorite beer, an event, that with few exceptions, they’ve continued ever since. Today, Oktoberfest has become one of the harbingers of fall and takes place all over the world – including Cody.
“Oktoberfest is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Lansing continues, “and we can’t wait to share the fun with everyone.”
The VFW has a long history of assisting veterans and their families. Initially, it was their common experiences that drew together the first VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) groups formed in 1899 immediately following the Spanish American War. In the decades after, similar groups launched and joined together until an August 1913 meeting in Denver merged all the various groups into a national organization now known as the VFW.
Today, the VFW is instrumental in assisting the nation’s disabled and needy veterans and their families. Cody’s Post 2673 is no different, standing at the ready to join with chapters around the country in the event of natural disasters or other misfortunes that affect the nation’s veterans.
According to Lansing, VFW Post 2673 always has its eyes and ears open to meet the needs of veterans and their families in this area.
“This summer we had a veteran literally stuck in Cody with car problems,” she says. “To make matters worse, he’d lost his wallet with all his credit cards. We helped him and his family get on their way. We also assisted a military mom with a toddler and a baby whose furnace had stopped working. Her husband was deployed in Afghanistan, and we jumped in to help.”
Keeping the organization’s traditions of camaraderie, the Post hosts many fun events throughout the year, including its Wednesday night dinners. Each Wednesday, all are invited to share a meal whether veterans or not, for just $8 per person.
In addition, VFW Post 2673 and its auxiliary are quick to offer support for community efforts on behalf of Cody Cupboard, Soroptimists, Cody Country Art League, Park County Animal Shelter and others. They also provide scholarships and encourage local students through their patriotic efforts like Voice of Democracy.
“We are thankful to this community for its support of veterans,” Lansing adds. “That support allows us to sustain our mission to assist veterans in any way we can. Join us for Oktoberfest—have fun and support our veterans at the same time.”
