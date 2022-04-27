The Park County Animal Shelter is participating in a nationwide event aimed to “Empty the Shelters” by reducing adoption fees to $25 from May 2-8.
The event is sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation and aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.
In Cody, there are 22 cats and nine dogs at the shelter as of Tuesday, including 9-month-old orange and white tabby cat Henry – he’s cross-eyed but loves toys and sunbathing – and 3-year-old pitbull Abby, a happy, outgoing dog the shelter refers to as a “wiggle-butt.”
The effort has helped more than 83,055 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country.
“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”
All interested adopters should fill out adoption applications for pre-approval on the PCAS website at parkcountyanimalshelter.org or in person at the shelter.
This will be Park County Animal Shelter’s fourth time participating in Empty the Shelters. The past three times PCAS was able to adopt out a total of 24 pets; 16 cats and 8 dogs. They are hoping this event will results in many more adoptions.
“Empty the Shelters is such a great event that we really enjoy participating in. PCAS has been inundated with dogs the past few months and we are hoping this event will help us find them and the cats in our custody all wonderful homes they deserve,” said Jackie Hinther, Outreach Coordinator of Park County Animal Shelter.
BISSELL Pet Foundation and Park County Animal Shelter urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as parkcountyanimalshelter.org.
