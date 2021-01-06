Welcome to a new year. It is a great time to resolve to spend more time at your Park County Libraries. One great way to do that is to set a reading goal for the new year. How many books would you like to read in the year 2021? Will you discover a new series, topic, author or genre that you love? The only way to find out is to read, read, read. Libraries are great resources for hard and digital copies of new and classic books.
Begin your 2021 reading goal with the Winter Reading Program at your Park County Libraries. This is a program for patrons of all ages and reading levels. Once you finish a book between Jan. 18 and Feb. 28, go to the Cody, Powell or Meeteetse library to fill out a simple entry slip that will be put in a drawing for prizes for each age range. The limit is one entry per book with no limits on how many books each person can read.
Did you see that your Park County Libraries are now fine-free? If having a late fee has ever stopped you from coming into our libraries, you need not worry about it anymore. We have removed past late fees and have done away with all future late fines as a gift to our Park County patrons. This does not include missing or damaged items. We hope going fine-free helps take away some of the barriers that may have stopped patrons from accessing our materials in the past.
Your libraries have some great events coming to families in January. At the Powell Library, children can practice reading to, Major, the service dog. In Cody, the children’s library is offering two story times each week. Mondays will be toddler time at 10 a.m. in Grizzly Hall. This story time is geared towards babies and toddlers. On Tuesdays, the Cody children’s library will have story time for all ages at 10 a.m. in Grizzly Hall. Meeteetse has preschool story time on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Have you ever needed extra help with the cloudLibrary or WYLDcat apps? Now is your chance to have in-person help at the Cody Library. Patrons can sign up for one or both sessions by stopping by the front circulation desk or by calling the Cody Library at (307) 527-1880. The cloudLibrary app session will be on Wednesday, 10-11 a.m. in Grizzly Hall. The WYLDcat session will be on Jan. 20, 10-11 a.m. in Grizzly Hall. Bring your own devices to learn how to install and use the great library resources.
Your Park County Library in Cody is also offering adult craft sessions and a book discussion series starting in January. The first adult craft will be beaded bookmarks. There will be two time slots available for this craft at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 22. Please call ahead or come to the front circulation desk to sign up for one of these time slots.
The book discussion series will let readers experience life around the world with books set in different locations. The first book discussion will take you to post-colonial mid-20th century Africa in, A Bend in the River by V.S Naipaul. Interested attendees are encouraged to pick up a copy of the book at the circulation desk and attend in person in Grizzly Hall on Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.
Get the year started by setting a good reading goal. Your Park County Libraries promise to provide ample opportunities for you to reach your goals with fun programs and incentives throughout the year. We also have great staff members that can help you find materials to suit your interests. Stop by to see us soon.
Updates on different programs happening throughout the month of January can be found on our social media sites, parkcountylibrary.org, and advertised at each individual library. Also, check out the new county Facebook page @parkcountylibraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.