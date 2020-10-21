Watch movies based on popular books at the Park County Library in November.
The free series will take place in Grizzly Hall on Nov. 6, 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.
Up first on Nov. 6 will by “Emma” based on the Jane Austen novel about a “headstrong and privileged young woman meddles in people’s romantic lives in a sleepy English town during the 1800s.”
“Just Mercy,” about “a young lawyer and his history-making battle for justice,” is Nov. 13.
On Nov. 20, view an updated version of “Little Women,” Louisa May Alcott story of four sisters who “learn about love, life and loss as they grow through their young womanhood against the backdrop of post-Civil War America.”
There will be a limit of 20 attendees due to social distancing requirements.
For more information, call (307) 527-1880 or email cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
