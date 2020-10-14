Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Jason Getzfreid, 26, warrant, Oct. 8
Kelsey Spencer, 27, warrant, Oct. 8
Disturbance
Caller said shots were coming from east of their U.S. 14A location and bullets were going through the trees above the caller, 7:08 p.m. Oct. 4.
Man causing a disturbance and window broken out on Llama Lane in Powell, 11:07 p.m. Oct. 6.
Traffic
Driver slid off Old Schoolhouse Lane and destroyed length of fencing, 9:37 a.m. Oct. 5.
Vehicle crash on Road 20 and Lane 11 in Powell, 11:16 a.m. Oct. 6.
Someone ran through fence on Lane 9 in Powell, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
Two youths racing on Lane 8 and ran stop sign, 8:06 a.m. Oct. 7.
White car seen speeding on Cooper Lane, same situation reported in August, 3:31 p.m. Oct. 8.
Gas line was struck in alley on County Road 6WX, 10:06 a.m. Oct. 10.
Other
Caller on Main Street in Ralston would like to report property damage, 8:38 a.m. Oct. 4.
Man on E Christy Lane in Powell said someone took items from his truck, 9:42 a.m. Oct. 4.
Man on Lane 8 1/2 said someone took items from his truck, 12:55 p.m. Oct. 4.
Man on Christy Lane in Powell said items missing from his car, 4:08 p.m. Oct. 4.
Man on Sand Cliffs Road in Meeteetse said male is causing problems, 4:09 p.m. Oct. 4.
Caller said there’s a small sedan with a man sleeping inside near mailboxes at Lane 8 and Meadow Road in Powell, 6:58 a.m. Oct. 6.
Man on County Road 7GQ said he is receiving threats via text, 4:52 p.m. Oct. 6.
Caller on Lane 4 said someone stole firewood, 7:12 p.m. Oct. 7.
Someone keeps dumping yard waste in middle of County Road 6UU, 7:44 a.m. Oct. 8.
Male and female yelling on Road 8 in Powell, 12:46 p.m. Oct. 8.
Caller says two dogs chased chickens off on Spicer Lane, 6:55 p.m. Oct. 8.
Herd of cows on Lane 10 and Road 7, 9:41 p.m. Oct. 8.
Caller on Osprey Road said man is harassing him, 9:16 a.m. Oct. 9.
Neighbor’s dog is chasing cows on Road 6 and Lane 10, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 9.
Caller on Livy Lane in Powell said neighbor’s dogs keep coming onto property and one tried to attack caller’s dog, 12:02 p.m. Oct. 9.
SOS activation on WYO 120 S in Meeteetse, 3:41 p.m. Oct. 9.
Man said he has been chased by a male all evening on State Street in Meeteetse, 6 a.m. Oct. 10.
Man said he was bitten by a dog on 2ABN, 9:37 a.m. Oct. 10.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Scott Stemm, 39, driving under the influence of alcohol, Oct. 7
Jon Bloom, 59, driving under the influence of alcohol, Oct. 8
Trenton Briggs, 26, illegal possession of controlled substance and public intoxication, Oct. 9
Frank Denbow, 35, criminal trespass, interference with a peace officer, causing bodily injury to a peace officer, unlawful contact, property destruction, Oct. 10
Amber Yager, 30 warrant for contempt in juvenile case, Oct. 10
Tommy Pearson, 45, driving under the influence of alcohol and criminal trespass, Oct. 12
Disturbance
Dogs barking all day at Juby’s Mobile Home Court on 19th Street, 6:49 p.m. Oct. 7.
Dog on River View Drive barking nonstop, 11:50 a.m. Oct. 12.
Traffic
Fender-bender at Bloedorn Lumber on Big Horn Avenue, 2:21 p.m. Oct. 6.
CertainTeed trucks driving on Skyline dropping debris that is all over neighborhood, 6:04 p.m. Oct. 6.
Man passed out in driver’s side of running truck at Maverick North pump on Big Horn, 1:21 a.m. Oct. 7.
REDDI report on possible drunk driver who stumbling on way out to car, leaving Maverick and headed toward Powell, 12:01 a.m. Oct. 8.
Disabled vehicle on Sheridan, 11:12 a.m. Oct. 8.
White Dodge, haul truck crashed on 17th Street, 12:55 p.m. Oct. 9.
Two-vehicle crash on 10th Street, 1:54 p.m. Oct. 9.
Jeep with lights underneath making U-turns, driving on both sides of road outside Silver Dollar on Sheridan, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 10.
Vehicle crash at Irma Hotel, 8:40 a.m. Oct. 11.
Two vehicles parked in handicap spots at Mountain View Manor on 11th Street, 2:53 p.m. Oct. 11.
Other
Man reporting theft of tools from work vehicle overnight at Holiday Inn on Sheridan, 8:17 a.m. Oct. 6.
Two horses and three mules on 14th Street and Meadow Lane, 9:21 a.m. Oct. 6.
Man at Yellowstone Regional Airport said as he left a meeting someone was not happy about a decision and yelled and screamed at him, 10:55 a.m. Oct. 6.
Caller would like to speak to an officer about how person has lived at hotel since November, 11:48 a.m. Oct. 6.
Man in Cody said his wife said she was going to drop the kids off and then go off herself, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
Caller on Baker Street said neighbor is locking his dogs in the RV without it running, 1:12 p.m. Oct. 6.
Woman at Absaroka Bay RV Park on U.S. 14-16-20 E said she had email hacked and is being told she needs to pay money or they will pass out a video, 3:02 p.m. Oct. 6.
Woman said her daughter texted her that a female her daughter is with is scared to go home and is being abused, 4:01 p.m. Oct. 6.
Woman would like phone call regarding shipping container and two trailer loads of 55 gallon drums being parked in Fuelie Lane area and is concerned it’s hazardous, 6:08 p.m. Oct. 6.
Man on Big Horn Avenue who has been trespassed is on property causing problems, has a phone on tripod sitting in parking spot, 6:13 p.m. Oct. 6.
Officer advised female at Walmart of ordinance for soliciting, 9:12 a.m. Oct. 7.
Caller at Walmart said dog tied to a tire, has no food or water, 10:19 a.m. Oct. 7.
Caller received a fraudulent letter and would like to talk about it at Park County Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive, 11:03 a.m. Oct. 7.
Caller at probation office on Sheridan has Class 4 drugs to give to an officer, 1:09 p.m. Oct. 7.
Intrusion, hold-up alarm activated at West Yellowstone Avenue address, 1:51 p.m. Oct. 7.
Caller at Millstone Brewery wants to talk to officer about employee theft going on, 2:09 p.m. Oct. 7.
Dark blue Honda with no plates and 12-15 bullet holes in it drove into Albertsons Liquor Store parking lot, 2:44 p.m. Oct. 7.
Burglary alarm activated at Sunlight Federal Credit Union, 7:21 p.m. Oct. 7.
Woman on pioneer says a phone number won’t stop contacting her, 8:23 p.m. Oct. 7.
Suspicious vehicle at 12th Street river access, 11:19 p.m. Oct. 7.
Woman on E Avenue said she has been defrauded via PX, 12:29 p.m. Oct. 8.
Caller on Sheridan said youths keep coming on the property and damaging things, 12:41 p.m. Oct. 8.
Woman on River View Drive said cat went into neighbor’s yard and she wants to retrieve it but her neighbors aren’t “very nice people” and she doesn’t feel comfortable, 2:37 p.m. Oct. 8.
Woman on Wyoming Avenue said someone has been letting her dogs out, 4:31 p.m. Oct. 8.
Caller at Yellowstone Behavioral Health wants to talk to an officer about some issues, 5:18 p.m. Oct. 8.
Man on Rumsey said someone stole his Biden sign and cut the chain that was securing it with bolt cutters, 8:45 p.m. Oct. 8.
Woman at Bloedorn Lumber was told someone was going to shoot her friend, 11:22 a.m. Oct. 9.
Woman said someone broke the door trying to break into her shed, 1:07 p.m. Oct. 9.
Caller on Sheridan said they have received multiple threats on people’s lives from person, 1:21 p.m. Oct. 9.
Woman wanted to speak with officer about assault in park involving female and concerned her son was mentioned in the incident, 1:34 p.m. Oct. 9.
Possible abuse of 6-8-year-old female at Shoshone Court Apartments, 1:56 p.m. Oct. 9.
Caller said a subject is sitting on the hill near Cassies rambling and has spent the night on the hill before, 2:28 p.m. Oct. 9.
Man on Canyon said someone drove over a tree he planted, 3:06 p.m. Oct. 9.
Man said he can hear a man talking on the hill behind Parkway Trailer and RV Park, 3:13 p.m. Oct. 9.
Caller said he hasn’t heard from his son in Cody for a week and said he’s been sick for a few months. Listed as unattended death, 5:10 p.m. Oct. 9.
Someone threw a rock through a shed window at Crane Academy on Cougar Avenue, 6:49 p.m. Oct. 9.
Caller wants to talk to officer about someone’s dog inside a Juby’s Mobile Home Park trailer going crazy, and hasn’t seen the female in a couple of days, 7:32 p.m. Oct. 9.
Woman on 32nd Street said her daughter just threatened to kill her, is now out front smoking a cigarette, 8 p.m., Oct. 9.
Driver got out of blue car with busted windshield at Cedar Bluff Apartments on Cougar and got into truck and left, 12:04 a.m. Oct. 10.
Male with dog sleeping in sleeping bag at Mentock Park, 6:49 a.m. Oct. 10.
Black male with camo jacket wearing a mask and gloves, brought items to checkout but didn’t have money. After someone purchased items for him, man went back for more items and won’t leave, causing a scene, 7:19 a.m. Oct. 10.
Caller would like to trespass subject at Cedar Bluff Apartments on Cougar, 8:08 a.m. Oct. 10.
Caller said subject at Cody Rec Center causing issue with employees and acting strange, 9:49 a.m. Oct. 10.
Man on West Yellowstone has been outside talking to himself all night long, 11:53 a.m. Oct. 10.
Woman said at 3 a.m. she heard a loud noise and this morning saw one of her mowers on 18th Street had been moved, 1:34 p.m. Oct. 10.
Man keeps going into fenced area at Eagle Recovery and getting into vehicle, 2:17 p.m. Oct. 10.
Man chased caller’s car out of the Lockhart Inn parking lot and is standing on Yellowstone Ave, jumping in front of cars, 5:32 p.m. Oct. 11.
Caller on 23rd Street said female destroyed the residence, 9:02 p.m. Oct. 11.
Person is making threats to 19th Street man via Facebook, wanting him to send them money or they’ll release photos, 10:34 p.m. Oct. 11.
Caller said woman has been hanging around St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and they are worried about her with the colder weather, 12:06 p.m. Oct. 12.
Man at Juby’s Mobile Home Court said someone stole his identity, 12:59 p.m. Oct. 12.
Elderly man has been driving onto River View yard, 1:21 p.m. Oct. 12.
Male driver in truck with Arizona plates parked in driveway of Coe Mansion on 11th, slurring speech and swaying, 7:34 p.m. Oct. 12.
Man with no shirt nor shoes had broomstick in his hand spinning in a circle, 10:22 p.m. Oct. 12.
