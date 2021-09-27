Nominations for 2022 University of Wyoming honorary degrees are due to the Office of the President by Nov. 1.
UW alumni, current or former trustees, faculty, staff and students all are eligible to submit written nominations for awards to be presented in the spring. Submissions are referred to UW’s Joint Honorary Degree Committee, which will forward recommendations to the full Board of Trustees for approval.
“An honorary degree from the University of Wyoming recognizes excellence in individuals who embody the university’s high ideals and exemplify the values of excellence, service and integrity,” UW President Ed Seidel says. “These degrees recognize outstanding accomplishments in all professions, public service or service to humanity. These are among the highest honors a university can confer.”
Each nomination should include the name of the nominee, provide contact information and address at least one of the following criteria: outstanding contribution to the lives of the people of Wyoming; outstanding career or lifetime accomplishment on a state, national or international level by an alumna or alumnus of UW; or accomplishments so exemplary as to have won recognition on a national or international level, with relevance to Wyoming.
Nomination materials should include a letter of nomination that describes fully how the nominee meets at least one of the above criteria; a vitae or similar document describing the nominee’s accomplishments (not to exceed 10 pages), including a list of public recognitions, public presentations, awards, honors and publications; a one- or two-paragraph summary describing the nominee’s qualifications; and two letters of support detailing explicit examples of how the nominee meets the criteria.
Not eligible for honorary degrees are UW employees (except emeritus faculty) and public officeholders, or those who left office less than one year ago, along with their immediate family members.
Submissions should be sent to: UW President Ed Seidel, Department 3434, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, WY, 82071; or by email to uwpres@uwyo.edu.
For more information, call (307) 766-4121 or go online to uwyo.edu/honorarydegree.
