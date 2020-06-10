CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Garrettson Wells; Wells pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in plant form. Per his plea agreement, a charge for criminal trespassing was dismissed with prejudice. Wells was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 15-24 month suspended prison sentence. He also must pay $350 in court fees. Wells possessed 1.2 ounces of marijuana, paraphernalia, a small digital scale and an open bottle of vodka while parked outside private storage units on Sheridan Avenue.
State v. Ethan Tirrell; Tirrell pleaded no contest to knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to a household member by impeding normal breathing. Per his plea agreement, charges for knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury to a woman that is known to be pregnant was dismissed. A presentence investigation will occur before Tirrell’s sentencing.
State v. Kyle Espinoza; Espinoza is facing charges for forgery, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for theft, a crime carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. Espinoza is accused of making six separate purchases with $20 counterfeit bills throughout Cody in February.
