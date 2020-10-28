Visit the Meeteetse Museums to explore Northwest Wyoming through the eyes of its talented artists.
The show is Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 29-Dec. 5, free and open to the public. On Nov. 6 and 20 the Meeteetse Museums is offering special evening hours 5-7 p.m. in addition to our regular hours.
The show celebrates the rich artistic heritage of the Bighorn Basin with art in various mediums including acrylic, oil, photography, beadwork and fiber art. Artists include Paul Kethley, Graham Snow, Ronda McLean, Larry Edgar, Karen McBride, Joe Thomas, Diana Scranton and Rhonda Schmeltzer.
First, second and third place cash prizes were donated by Cody Ace Hardware, the Wea Market of Meeteetse, and Treasured Memories. The prizes were awarded by our judges, Karen McWhorter and Vic Payne. Karen Brooks McWhorter is the Scarlett Curator of Western American Art for the Whitney Western Art Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming. She has served as project director for seven major traveling exhibitions and has coordinated four all-day symposia for the Center of the West. Vic Payne is a noted western sculptor and artist who has been sculpting for over 35 years. He recently opened a studio in half of the Meeteetse Mercantile.
Cody Ace Hardware generously donated the cash prize of $500 for our first place winner “Encampment at Ramshorn” by Paul Kethley. The second place prize of $250 donated by the Wea Market of Meeteetse was awarded to “Crossing the Divide” by Larry Edgar. The third place prize of $100 was awarded to “Wyoming’s Flower” by Rhonda Schmeltzer.
For more information call (307) 868-2423 or email info@meeteetsemuseums.org
