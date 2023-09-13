Stapleton Scholarship

Laura Bressan (center) is the recipient Loretta Stapleton Scholarship. Pictured from left are Doug McMillan, Cody Regional Health CEO, Doris Barta, CRH Interim Foundation Director, Bressan, Meghan Asay, CRH Laboratory Director, Danielle Mong, CRH Emergency Room Director.

 Courtesy photo

Laura Bressan, a laboratory assistant at Cody Regional Health, was recently awarded the Loretta Staple Scholarship to pursue her education in the health care field, according to a CRH Foundation press release.

