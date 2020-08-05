Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 28, 12:27 p.m., MP 16 U.S. 14-16-20. Motorcycle accident, assisted EMS, 4 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 18 minutes.
July 27, 12:12 a.m., 4292 Road 6WX. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 18 minutes.
July 29, 9:41 p.m., 2908 U.S. 14-16-20. Motor vehicle accident, stood by for EMS, 5 units and 2 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 19 minutes.
July 30, 10:09 a.m., 11th and Cody. Motor vehicle accident, spread absorbent, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
July 30, 4:25 p.m., 744 Platinum Ave. Structure fire, extinguished, 6 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 35 minutes.
July 30, 4:39 p.m., 720 Lindsey Lane. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 23 personnel. Time in service: 1650.
July 30, 4:50 p.m., 1402 8th Street. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 5 minutes.
August 2, 7:05 p.m., 721 Road 6EH. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 minutes.
August 3, 4:08 p.m., 56 Road 2BC. Burn pit burning, investigated, 5 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 22 minutes.
