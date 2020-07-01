image

Pilots Bo Ewald and Wally Zook of Red Lodge, stand with flight coordinator Glenn Schultz of Wapiti after last year’s show. Zook, a T-34 pilot, passed away recently and Drew Daniel, a Delta Pilot of Red Lodge, will fly Zook’s plane in this year’s Freedom Celebration on Friday. (Courtesy photo)

Friday, July 3

Cody

Freedom Celebration, 1 p.m., at Wyoming Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Wild West Spectacular, 2-4 p.m., The Cody Theatre.

Cody Stampede Rodeo, 8 p.m., Rodeo grounds.

 

Saturday, July 4

Cody

Runner’s Stampede, all day, virtual race.

Cody Stampede Parade, 9:30 a.m., downtown.

Wild West Spectacular, 2-4 p.m., The Cody Theatre.

Chancey Williams, Kalyn Beasley concert, 7 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. 

Cody Stampede Rodeo, 5 p.m., Rodeo grounds.

Fireworks, dusk, across Shoshone River from town.

 

Sunday, July 5

Cody

Wild West Spectacular, 2-4 p.m., The Cody Theatre.

 

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

 

Monday, July 6 

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

 

Tuesday, July 7

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

 

