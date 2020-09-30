A former Cody resident recently teamed up with family and a nonprofit organization to donate ballistic helmets to the Cody Police Department.
Now, she’s working with the community to raise funds to purchase vests for the Park County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’d like to do it as soon as we can,” said Mary Dyk, who now lives in Colorado.
They need $48,000 to buy vests for 20 deputies. The vests can withstand shots from handguns and high-powered rifles.
Police officers already had proper vests, so Dyk instead worked with SHIELD 616 to purchase helmets for 23 officers.
The new head protection will replace the old helmets, which have been in use for more than 15 years.
“Thank you again to Mary and the Dyk family for this generous donation, and to SHIELD 616 for your vision of keeping all law enforcement protected,” Cody police chief Chuck Baker said in announcing the donation.
SHIELD 616 utilizes local support to secure funding to provide first responders with the best physical protection available. SHIELD 616 has outfitted more than 5,000 first responders in 22 states.
Dyk has already worked with the organization to outfit officers in Laramie and Albany counties in southern Wyoming, but said she couldn’t leave out the law enforcement personnel in her former hometown.
To help raise funds for the deputies, visit shield616.org. People can select the Park County Sheriff’s Office and even donate to a specific deputy if desired.
