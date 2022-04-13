The Cody Library and Cody Pardners, who share the same building, are teaming together to host a Live After 5 event on April 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. Cody Chamber Live After 5 is a social business after-hours function that aims to provide networking opportunities with the Chamber Network, business leaders and professionals, and the Cody community.
Cody Pardners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing meaningful work opportunities and enriching social events for adults with disabilities. Pardners Cafe first opened on February 1st of this year and have since received an incredible amount of support and praise from the community, who seem to love their menu that keeps growing every week.
For the Live After 5 event, Cody Pardners will be serving mocktails and light appetizers while attendees mingle. The Library will be highlighting Wyoming Library to Business, which is a business-focused, community-driven organization offering free resources connecting Wyoming entrepreneurs and business owners with business experts, resources to learn new skills, and tools to succeed at every stage. There will also be a raffle for a gift basket.
Live After 5 is free and open to the public. They look forward to sharing both the Library and Cody Pardners with you. For more information, please feel free contact the Cody Library at (307) 527-1880.
