As the state of Wyoming begins to ease restrictions and return to a new normal, the Wyoming Office of Tourism, in partnership with the Wyoming Business Council, is set to launch an in-state campaign to reunite communities and reawaken the local economy.
As an extension of the WY Responsibly platform – a campaign launched in the midst of COVID-19 to encourage people to use social distancing as a time to reflect and stay inspired – WOT and its partners will focus the new messaging on the crucial role residents have during the recovery phase.
“The WY Responsibly platform was created to be an interim approach to the ‘That’s WY’ brand platform,” said Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism. “Now with restrictions easing and new data emerging, we wanted to take our platform to the next level by urging residents to get out and support all local businesses.”
“We have already seen an overwhelming amount of compassionate, creative ways residents are rallying in support of their communities,” said Josh Dorrell, chief executive officer of the Wyoming Business Council. “As we move into a new normal, Wyomingites should be the first to return to the main streets and mainstays; an important step in reclaiming our local economy.”
WOT and WBC set the campaign to launch just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
“We wanted everything to align nicely with the start of summer,” said Shober. “Especially as our national parks and restaurants begin to welcome back visitors.”
The month-long campaign will include multiple local radio and TV spots, along with diverse social media components. As the first phase of recovery for Wyoming’s economy, WOT and its partners will continue to evaluate its marketing strategy for the rest of the year.
During the very early stages, please keep in mind community health resources are small, while services and experiences will be limited. WOT and its partners ask all residents and potential visitors to continue to follow the latest health and safety guidelines to ensure collective wellness when exploring the beautiful outdoors or visiting local businesses. By adventuring responsibly, we can maintain Wyoming as a wide-open safe haven and a source of inspiration.
On the latest COVID-19 information and guidelines, visit covid19.wyo.gov.
For more information, visit TravelWyoming.com.
