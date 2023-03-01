The European fad for top hats fashioned from beaver pelts caused major environmental repercussions across the United States during the 19th century.
The demand “spawned an ecological catastrophe. Beaver were hunted and trapped to near extinction,” said Jerry Altermatt of Wyoming Game and Fish.
Their absence brought the decline of vital riparian areas, a loss G&F began efforts to restore by reintroducing beaver in the 1940s. That effort has continued intermittently since then.
Most recently, over the last five years in the Cody area, 70 beaver have been trapped and translocated – generally from low to high elevations – to areas where they established 10 successful colonies with more than 65 dams, Altermatt said.
He has served as the department’s terrestrial habitat biologist in the Cody region for more than 30 years, with a focus on implementing environmental enhancement projects for the benefit of big game, upland birds and waterfowl. He discussed the beavers’ history and their vital riparian role during a Lunchtime Expedition program at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in February.
He described the large rodents as “ecosystem engineers because they can deliberately alter the environment.” They occupy “riverine ecosystems” that are centered on water, with its accompanying zone of influence, and identified in the landscape by their narrow strips of green.
Although they comprise less than 2% of the environment, Altermatt added, the riverine ecosystems are significant because their existence determines the quality and quantity of water – “the lifeblood of most things living in this arid environment.”
Beaver impact the landscape through their dams, which create deep water where they can escape predators, build a den, create food caches and expand their feeding range via canals that let them swim to their food, he said. They usually construct a series of dams along with a moat around their dens for defense and, in winter, store food under the ice.
The dams retain water that’s mostly stored underground, and also serve to reduce spring floods and hold water for release later in the summer, which benefits fish, he said. Further, the dams trap sediment.
Without such control of the flow, “channel incision” may occur, Altermatt said. Streams that carve down into the land become disconnected to the flood plain and never leave their banks. As the level of the streambed drops, so does the water table, killing sedges and willows, cottonwood and aspen. Without beavers, riparian habitat degrades.
Initially, they improve the riparian area until, over time, the dammed ponds fill with sediment and the vegetation changes until the beavers return to start another cycle. Their work rejuvenates the riparian area on which 80% of species rely, he said.
The beavers’ decline in Wyoming began in about 1809 with the arrival of trapper Edward Rose into the Big Horn Basin. The heaviest period of trapping coincided with the annual rendezvous of mountain men and Native Americans on the Green River from 1825 to 1840. From 1860 until 1905, they were considered extinct in Wyoming, Altermatt said. Although trapping was banned in 1899, private landowners could capture them under a 1919 law.
In the mid-1940s, Game and Fish started restocking beavers, resulting in 634 successes throughout the state from 1947-49. The effort faded in the 1950s, and cache counts declined, until the University of Wyoming resurrected translocation in the late 1990s.
Beaver today occupy an estimated one third of their original range. To increase their numbers, G&F has established a process that involves seven steps, Altermatt explained.
First the restoration areas must be identified by meeting three criteria – adequate flow, sufficient vegetation and low potential for predation. “Everything loves the taste of beaver,” he said.
Next comes site preparation, which can include providing a temporary shelter, placing tasty aspen branches nearby, planting willows and cottonwoods, installing fencing and building analog dams. The analogs are manmade structures of posts driven into the earth with branches woven among them and packed with mud.
“It may take 10, 20 or 30 years to create conditions that support beavers,” Altermatt said.
The transplants are all “nuisance beavers,” which inhabit areas where people don’t want them, and usually acquired in April or the fall to avoid newborn kits and summer heat. He prefers fall because the beavers are likely to build a dam then.
Before being moved, they’re held for a period in family groups to lose their homing behavior. They’re processed for weight and gender, and some also get a transmitter installed in their tails. Two families will be transported to an area about a half mile apart from each other and at least 10 miles from their acquisition site.
Finally, they’re monitored.
“Beavers are an economic way to build wetlands,” Altermatt noted.
Observations about beavers
Jerry Altermatt with Wyoming Game and Fish shared six observations about beaver:
Wars were fought over them.
Fashions were designed around them.
Vast areas of our continent were discovered by trappers in search of them.
Enormous fortunes were made because of them.
Over 2,000 landmarks have been named for them.
The function of entire ecosystems depends on them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.