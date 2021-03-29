Even when she’s doing something else, there’s a good chance Tashi Mathuin is thinking about her latest scoop. At any given time, she’s workshopping about 10 different story ideas, whether for her or her team. More than working with the Adobe Suite, more than practicing camera shots or capturing the perfect soundbite, Mathuin said it’s teamwork that has been her biggest lesson over four years of journalism courses.
“One person can’t just make the entire CHS Wired show alone. Every single person in this crew is absolutely essential to getting a show out. We can’t compete with each other,” said Mathuin, the director of CHS Wired. “I’ve tried this year especially to build a good connection with everyone on the staff. In order to connect with other people and tell the stories of others, we have to be able to connect with each other.”
Journalism instructor Erika Quick says there “hasn’t been a day” Mathuin hasn’t been in one of her journalism courses. Now her efforts have been rewarded. Mathuin was recently named the Wyoming High School Journalist of the Year by the Wyoming High School Student Press Association.
“I don’t often let freshmen into the program,” said Quick, also the advisor for CHS Wired. “She had a strong journalistic voice, even at a young age … I knew she could step up and do it. She’s always been great at asking questions. She’s an observer.”
As one of the state student journalists of the year, Mathuin will move into a national competition with other top young reporters from 38 other states to be named the National Student Journalist of the Year.
Mathuin was quick to thank everyone around her, her parents, Quick and her peers for helping her over the years to earn this award, something she’s wanted since she was a freshman.
“I have not made it this far alone and it wouldn’t be right for me to act like I have,” she said. “I am so grateful to all the people around me for helping me to get to where I’m at now.”
Mathuin had to submit a portfolio of her work, done primarily through video. Over the years, she’s covered events like the March For Our Lives and worked with the PBS Student Reporting Lab to cover topics like sex education and vaping. As a senior, she’s been the student leader of CHS Wired, the broadcast journalism group at CHS.
“The research that she does, the subjects she interviews, and the importance she brings to each one of the topics she is covering really sets her apart,” PBS Youth Media Producer Victor Fernandez said in an email. “Tashi doesn’t give up during setbacks and always finds a way to tell the story.”
Though she can sit behind an anchor desk or work a stand-up in a pinch, Mathuin prefers to be behind the camera, capturing the emotions and connecting with her subjects. That’s the kind of work she enjoys the most, featuring people and telling their stories. She finds a sort of peace working the lens.
“Whenever I get really into a story I’m doing and I go out to shoot B-roll, I enter this space where it’s just me and my camera,” Mathuin said. “In a really loud, staticky world, it’s like it’s quiet.”
It may be a while before her work is beamed into living rooms on a regular basis. She’s planning to take a gap year after graduation to build up her portfolio before applying to the Rhode Island School of Design to study film. Her ultimate goal is to make investigative documentaries.
