Yellowstone Harmony Chorus presented its Vocal Music Scholarship on May 25 to Liberty Laing of Cody. Traditionally, the chorus awards one scholarship annually to a graduating high school or home-schooled senior girl in the Big Horn Basin who is planning to continue in vocal music as a major, minor or a life activity.
The chorus members selected Laing due to her extensive school and community musical involvement. At Cody High School she was in both the chorus and band, playing the flute in the latter. She also sang in the Community Concert Choir and in many musicals over the course of her schooling as young student.
Laing sang for the Yellowstone Harmony Chorus and rehearsed the patriotic pieces they will perform later this summer. She will be attending college in Utah later in the fall.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus is a group of dynamic women who sing a cappella harmony in many different music genres. They are a fun-loving group that entertain at many local events. Women of all ages and voice ranges who have a love of singing and performing are encouraged to check out the chorus. The group meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ, 2044 Stampede Ave. in Cody. Formal music training is not required. For more information, contact Cathy Wacaser at (307) 272-1544.
