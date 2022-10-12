Cody is celebrating Halloween in many ways this month.
There’s everything from Halloween mini golf to downtown trick-or-treating, which will be Monday, Oct. 31.
Halloween Putt Putt
Oct. 14, 5-7 p.m., City Park. Cost is $5 with costumes, $7 without costumes.
Pizza and drinks will be provided to participants.
Pumpkin Plunge
Oct. 21, 6 p.m., Rec Center. Cost is $8 for prepay, $10 at the door. Children 4 and under go at 6 p.m., 5-8 year olds at 6:10 p.m. and 9 and older at 6:20 p.m.
Children will be able to jump in the pool, grab a pumpkin and head on over to one of the decorating stations. Costumes are encouraged, they just need to be able to get wet.
For more information, call (307) 527-3483.
Howl-o-ween Fun House
Oct. 23, 2-4 p.m., Park County Animal Shelter. A donation of $5 or bleach is highly recommended.
Children should wear their costume and bring a candy bag for trick-or-treating, games, spooky activities and an obstacle course.
For more information email outreach@parkcountyanimalshelter.org.
Hootin’ Howling Halloween
Oct. 28, 2-4:30 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Cost is $5 per child or $15 per family. Free for
Center members.
Don a costume and get ready for some hands-on crafts and activities, Halloween stories and spending some time with the Center raptors.
For more information contact emilyb@centerofthewest.org.
Halloween Carnival
Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m., Rec Center. Cost is $5 for prepay, $7 at the door. Adults and children 2 and under are free.
Festivities include carnival games, costume contest and Instant Expressions photo booth. There will also be a costume contest in multiple categories.
Call (307) 587-0400 for more information.
Eagles Haunted
House
Oct. 28-29 and 31, 6:30-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge on 13th Street. Cost is $5.
The Eagles “House of Nightmares” offers plenty of spooks and thrills. Proceeds from the event go to kidney and diabetes charity.
Halloween Fun Skate
Oct. 29, 2:30-4 p.m., Riley Arena. Cost is $3 for students and $5 for adults. Skate rental is $2.
Come join the spooky fun at the ice rink with games and a costume contest.
For more information call 587-1681.
Trick or Treat
downtown Cody
Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m., Sheridan Avenue and other downtown businesses.
People can donate candy or money to help ensure all trick or treaters get their treats. Donations can be dropped off at either Big Horn Radio Network or the Cody Chamber.
(Compiled by Amber Steinmetz)
