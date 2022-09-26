Soroptimist International of Cody Club will host its 14th Annual 5K/10K chip-timed walk-run on Oct. 1, 2022.
The event benefits the Lainey Cole Memorial Women’s Cancer Fund, which provides assistance to women in Park County who are battling all types of cancer. Cole was a previous Soroptimist member whose life was taken by cancer several years ago.
Runners and walkers can register online at runsignup.com or register in person at Sunlight Sports. The cost is $30 in advance, $20 for students 19 years and younger, or $10 for the kids race.
This year, each participant will receive a Run for Hope ball cap and drawn-string backpack for participating. Kids race participants will receive goodies.
Day of race registration is also available at a cost of $35 for adults. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the Kids Race at 9 a.m., and the main chip-timed race beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event and the race begin at the Rec Center.
Drinks and post-race treats will be available for all participants. This year we are encouraging walkers/runners to show up in teams, with any “team spirit,” or just advertise your team name or company while you walk or run, to benefit the Lainey Cole Memorial Women’s Cancer Annual Fundraiser.
The demand for cancer grants has increased over the past few years, so the Soroptimist Club is hoping to continue to fulfill all requests from women battling cancer and needing assistance.
In 2021, the group helped 15 women with grants of $11,250. During the past 13 years, Soroptimist Club in Cody have assisted 313 women with a total of $189,395.
Soroptimist are only able to provide these funds through race sponsorships, donations and race entry fees.
The mission of Soroptimist is “improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.”
Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls. It envisions a world where women and girls have the resources and opportunities to reach their full potential. More than 110,000 members and supporters in 20 countries and territories invest in the dreams of women and girls through access to education.
Soroptimist’s main program, Live Your Dream Education and Training Awards for Women, has disbursed about $30 million to almost 20,000 women since 1972.
Its newest program, Dream It, Be It, targets girls in secondary school who face obstacles to their future success. Soroptimist also powers LiveYourDream.org, its online community that provides on- and offline opportunities for volunteer action benefiting women and girls.
