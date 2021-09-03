The Yellowstone Songwriter Festival is coming to downtown Cody on Sept. 9-11.
During this three-day event, Cody will be hosting 18 of the best songwriters in the business, including Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees Tony Arata and Kostas. They’ll be joined by fellow No. 1 Hit Songwriters James Dean Hicks, Karen Staley and Susan Gibson during the Nashville Songwriter showcases Friday and Saturday nights at the Cody Auditorium.
These songwriters have written hits for Garth Brooks, Tracy Byrd, Faith Hill, The (Dixie) Chicks, Dwight Yokum, Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney among others. Fans will recognize the many hits of these legendary songwriters, including chart-topping songs such as “The Dance,” “Good-Bye Time,” “Hey Baby Let’s Go to Vegas,” “Timber, I’m Falling in Love” and “Wide Open Spaces.”
The festival will also include 13 singer/songwriters from across the U.S., including local favorites Lacy Nelson and Kalyn Beasley, along with Dave and Sam Munsick from Sheridan and Jordan Smith from Lander. These Rising Star songwriters will play in shows Thursday through Saturday in venues throughout downtown Cody, including The Chamberlin Inn, Silver Dollar Bar, Trailhead/The Colonel Venue, City Park, Proprietress (formerly Juniper) and The Station.
There will also be free morning interview shows, and a free event in City Park on Saturday at noon. The final late-night event will be singer/songwriter Tris Munsick along with his band, The Innocents at the Silver Dollar on Saturday night.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at YellowstoneSongwriterFestival.org/buytickets.
Ticket options include All-Access passes ($90), Day Passes ($49), and Rising Star Show-Only passes ($10-35). Tickets will also be available at the door if seats are available. Box Office will be at the Cody Auditorium and will be open noon-5 p.m. during the event. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to support music education in the community. For more information and show schedule, visit their website or contact Teresa Muhic (307) 272-8203 or Mike Booth (406) 690-5988.
