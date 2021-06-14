Sometimes, it pays to be smart. Nathalia Morales and Brylee Allred, two of the most recent graduates of Cody High School, will be making the trip across the Mississippi River to attend school. Morales and Allred were the recipients of Michigan State University’s STARR Scholarship, a prestigious award given to only a handful of applicants from Wyoming and Michigan’s upper peninsula.
The STARR Scholarship, started by an anonymous donor, covers all costs for the students for eight semesters at MSU.
Allred plans to study kinesiology and become a physical therapist, something she was attracted to because of the physical therapists she had visited in the past.
“It was really inspiring and it’s one of those career paths I could never get bored with because it’s different every day,” she said. “I love helping people, but I’m a terrible decision-maker, so being a doctor wasn’t an option.”
Allred thought she was being pranked when she got the call about the scholarship from Wyoming coordinator Ben Brown. Brown spoke in a monotone about the scholarship and casually slipped into the conversation that she was joining the list of STARR Scholars.
“It was like, ‘Wow, I actually have a future now. I’m going to college,’” Allred said. “It’s super important to me. Ever since I was little my dad was like, ‘You’re paying for college.’ I was planning to go to a small college in Chadron, Neb., or the University of Wyoming. It’s really nice to have that opportunity to go other places and get out of my comfort zone a little bit.”
Morales will study psychology with a minor in either criminal justice or forensic science to prepare her for a role with a three-letter law enforcement agency like the FBI or DEA.
“I’ve been stuck on law enforcement since the 6th grade and I haven’t let it go since,” Morales said.
She described the moment she found out she got the scholarship. Morales was sitting in the car with her dog when her phone buzzed.
“It said ‘Lansing, Mich.,’” Morales said. “It was either a telemarketer or the school telling me I got the STARR Scholarship.”
Getting the scholarship means Morales could graduate with her bachelor’s degree with no debt from a top psychology school with many connections. It also showed that hard work pays off.
“What I’ve been doing these past four years and then some, it counted and it mattered and I was able to get something huge out of it,” she said. “That was really nice because that doesn’t happen for most people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.