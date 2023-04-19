Out of the 12 Cody High School students who competed at the FBLA State Leadership Conference last month in Laramie, 10 qualified for nationals.
“I think it is absolutely so great that so many kids from the Cody chapter placed at state,” FBLA president and senior Ida Tallen said. “I am so proud of the new, and younger, students that joined this year to try something new and worked hard to qualify for nationals, even if they are not attending.”
Of those 10, seniors Wyatt McKnight, Bradley Johnston and Ida Tallen, and junior Lauren Duke will be attending the national competition held in Atlanta at the end of June.
“This is personally my first year ever in FBLA,” Duke said. “So for me to place for nationals, that was a pretty good deal. I think next year I’ll definitely have a better idea of how things are going to roll.”
McKnight and Johnston took first in Data Analysis, third in Digital Video Production and fourth in Entrepreneurship.
“I felt pretty good placing for nationals and three events,” McKnight said. “I was hoping just to place in one of them and then we ended up placing in three, so I was pretty excited.”
In data analysis, the duo were given a prompt with a company, and they had to determine where that company should set up to produce.
“We had to decide which was the best country between France, the United States, Canada and China,” McKnight said. “We compared and contrasted and gave recommendations on which one we would open up and produce in.”
For digital video production, the two got some footage of people skiing and snowboarding at Sleeping Giant. “We made a promotional video for an upcoming terrain park competition the last week that they were open,” McKnight said.
In Entrepreneurship, they were given a prompt about using telecommunication within companies.
“We had about 20 minutes to put together a whole spiel on why a company should go that route,” Johnston said. “I think it went pretty well for us, and we placed so it could be worse.”
The two can only choose one project to present at nationals and have decided on their Digital Video Production piece.
“We’re both big into snowboarding and skiing and it was just fun to put together,” Johnston said. “We felt the most confident in that for sure among all the ones we did.”
Tallen also took first in Business Law and first in Human Resources, while she and Duke took fourth in International Business.
In International Business, the two were given a prompt about a business trying to deliver resources efficiently to a region.
“You have to figure out a plan on how you’re going to execute that properly and efficiently to make sure that that business is going to be successful with their endeavors,” Duke said.
Tallen said events like International Business are difficult because there is no way to prepare for what the prompt might be. The group was only able to practice based on a few example case studies that they found online, but those did not provide any examples of answers.
“Lauren and I did fairly well on our initial objective test, which qualified us to present the case study to the judges,” Tallen said. “It is evident after placing fourth in our event, that we didn’t do amazing, but I am confident we did well and have the potential to do much better at nationals now that we know what to expect.”
Other placers included the team of Zandy Eckley, Sarah Anderson, Tyler Kampbell and Landen Gallagher took second in Parliamentary Procedures. Gallagher also placed fourth in Health Care Administration.
Eli Cook took second place in Social Media Strategies, while Shante Marshall took third in Hospitality and Event Management, and fourth in Introduction to Marketing Concepts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.