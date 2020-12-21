Members of the Cody Community Choir and the Cody Chamber Ensemble have combined their voices in a virtual celebration of the season, that will be released on YouTube starting noon Thursday.
The Cody Chamber Ensemble director will also be directing the Combined Choir on this performance - Lynne Rheinhardt and accompanist is Sandra Mickelson. Percussion (Kinley Bollinger) is added to three songs as well as violin (Sherry Mackay).
As with in-person concerts, tax-deductible donations will be gratefully accepted, and can be sent to Cody Community Choir, PO Box 1762, Cody, WY 82414.
It can be found on YouTube at Cody Community Choir 2020.
“We hope it brings love and joy to your hearts at this wonderful time of the year,” said organizer Alice Munari. “Happy holidays.”
